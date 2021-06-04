Tonight at the Hotel Holiday Inn in Cuernavaca, Morelos Mexico former IBF Middleweight Champion David Lemiuex, 42-4, 35 KO’s returns to the ring to face David Zegarra, 34-4, 21 KO’s.
Lemiuex is coming into this fight on a 4 fight winning streak going back to May of 2018. Zegarra on the other hand was stopped in his last fight against Stefan Haertel in the 5th round.
Reviewing fight records that show this is basically a keep busy fight for Lemiuex seeing the level of opposition over the career of Zegarra who has lost basically everytime he stepped up in class.
With that said, Lemiuex needs to also win in impressive fashion to get back into the title mix with him being in the last chapter of his 14 year career in the ring.
