I am a black American who has never been outside the USA. I remember growing up being told how many different places I should never want to visit like China who only allows you one baby or Russia who will kill me on the spot cause I am black. I watched the white hero stories that said white people look out for black people. They protect them it is the white savior complex. It’s a thing. Look it up. Here is my gripe. I am an American. I was born in Illinois, raised in Michigan and I have been in Texas for 38 years. My first experience coming into Texas was a billboard on our way home supporting the KKK.
Since I was young I was aware that white people can get away with having a billboard of a hate group that I learned in Michigan killed black people. I have family who live in Mississippi and when I have gone to visit I have been openly called the “N” word at a gas station. In no way do I need your pity. Me nor millions of other black Americans. What we do need is for you to know we see you. I know for right now we are bottom of the barrel easy prey. Every chance you get you publicly come at BLM or ‘Antifa’.
When have you ever come at the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers? These groups have actually been jailed for hate crimes. You let us know with your words and your actions who you stand behind and who you object to. When you are given a chance, you make sure to say the villain is a black person. Like when Ron Johnson said if it was Black Lives Matter, or Antifa I would have been afraid. Whenever a right-wing hate group does something like shoot paintballs and spray pepper spray at BLM protesters; which is felony assault, or a Kyle Rittenhouse kills two BLM protesters you say he is justified for what he did and the biggest of all is Jan 6th where domestic terrorists attacked an American Capitol and you downplay what happened to America.
Dear Republicans, it is not about you. I acknowledge all Republicans are not responsible. I am aware of people like the Lincoln Project who were Republicans fighting to save America from Trump. These Republicans saw that there was danger ahead and they stood on the side of America. Oh beautiful for spacious skies for amber waves of grain. America America. They drilled that in me as a kid and made me believe I was a part of America too.
I am naive and hopeful that somehow you are blind but now you see that as Lindsey Graham said, accepting Trump would ruin your party. He has ruined your party but why let him continue to do so? He divides you against each other. He loves to see you fight each other. It is entertainment for him. Why do you give him that pleasure when any one of you can be next? He does not care who he cuts down. Publicly I might add. He enjoys being the villain. I do not understand how he is more important than America.
Putin has been given so much during this time. He gets to laugh at us daily and it is you that provides him the material. Jan 6th was an attack on America yet a Russian comes out and sides with the domestic terrorist which happens to be the same thing you Republicans are doing. I am asking you for the love of America. Please side with America. Do you think giving Putin what he wants punishes the Democrats? It punishes America. Are you not Americans like I am? Can you not see the long term damage you are creating? Some of you have grandchildren. Do you want Russia to own them in the future? China? You are making America a soft target. None of you are islands. You have families and somewhere down the line the decisions you make today will affect what happens tomorrow.
There is so much I do not understand that I am aware you understand it all. These are games you play like in the movie Trading Places. The truth of the matter is there are real people behind the decisions you make and there is a democracy hanging in the balance. Maybe your first priority isn’t to us little people, but check Trump’s track record. He is taking yall out one by one and replacing you with who he desires. How long till he reminds you he doesn’t need you? How long before the meaning of GOP is Gutless Operators of Politics. How do you lead when you follow a man that won’t even allow you to have your own agenda. The everyday job of a Republican is to defend Trump and his agenda. Lie for him, mislead for him, and recruit those that buy into his lie for him. In the end if you forget to dot one I or cross one T you are no longer on the end. Session’s was one of the first to endorse Trump. He put his name on the line and in the end Trump trashed his career because he would not go against the law. Why not be loyal To America who is loyal to you?
Trump has nothing to offer you. He lost you the House, the White House, then the Senate and each time blamed it on you. You keep saying the voters love him & 74.2 million voted for him. This is what I know about leaders, they lead. It is time for you to be leaders again. Your constituents will appreciate it if you guys stick together and tell the truth. If you don’t do it now just know he will inch you out one by one and put who he wants in your place.
As Lindsey said you will deserve it.