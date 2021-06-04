SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Frankie Minton happy 57th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Frankie Minton happy 57th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@ericbolling Take two seats Faux News wannabe reporter! Unlike you who worships at the throne of a morbidly obese racist traitor, @Scaramucci cares about America!
I’m a career military person who gave 20 years & 28 days during war and peace!
Your pal called me a “Sucker & loser!”
Friends - Who do I have to call to have @Mike_Pence's balls put on a milk carton?
@johnfeal2 @Mike_Pence Good one John! We need to talk soon pal..✊
@ericbolling Take two seats Faux News wannabe reporter! Unlike you who worships at the throne of a morbidly obese racist traitor, @Scaramucci cares about America!
I’m a career military person who gave 20 years & 28 days during war and peace!
Your pal called me a “Sucker & loser!”
@ericbolling He sounds like you, a whiny little loser, but by all means, keep sucking up to a morbidly obese racist traitor!