It is hard for me to agree
That I live in reality
It all seems so very crazy
What they are doing to our democracy
No matter how we plead
The crazy Q’s they feed
And the Republicans want power and are full of greed
Along with their oath they denounce the American creed
America no longer has a Republican alliance
Trump supporters are in open defiance
Do we need to hold a séance
To put these ways behind us
We are not here for one man’s idiosyncrasies
We need to stop feeding the Q crazies
Let’s all step back into reality
Before we see the death of Democracy