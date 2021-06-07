President Joe Biden and Democratic congressional members have rejected the GOP’s counteroffer to Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill.
Senate Republicans revealed their proposal, which included $928 billion for the infrastructure plan — still excessively less than Biden’s $1.7 trillion dollar proposal that was reduced from his initial plan by $600 million. Biden rejected the $928 billion as he urged Republicans to dedicate at least $1 trillion to an infrastructure package.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told CNBC that the GOP potentially could make additional offers after Biden’s rejection of the GOP’s counter proposal. “We’re going to keep talking, and I understand the president is willing to keep talking,” he told reporters on Thursday. He continued, “We’d like to get an outcome on a significant infrastructure package.”
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki praised “constructive additions” added to the GOP’s proposal. However, she noted the administration “remains concerned” over the funding levels for railway systems, public transit, and clean energy. The Biden administration is also concerned “that major cuts in COVID relief funds could imperil pending aid to small businesses, restaurants, and rural hospitals.”
Per CNBC, Psaki followed up stating, “As for the path forward, the President called Senator Capito thank her for the proposal, and to tell her that he would follow-up after getting additional detail,” Psaki said. “We are also continuing to explore other proposals that we hope will emerge.”
It’s important to note that $600 billion out of the $928 billion proposed in the GOP’s counteroffer is already being utilized in Biden’s covid relief bill that passed due to House and Senate Democrats with not a single Republican vote. The proposal also eliminated $400 billion for at home health care, and $100 billion for electric vehicle consumer rebates and upgrades for housing and schools.
It’s currently unclear if the parties can put aside ideological differences and work together to pass the bipartisan piece of legislation. If negotiations do not show progress, Democrats will have to decide if they will pass an infrastructure plan without GOP support using special budget rules.
Biden has already made several large cuts to his original $2.3 trillion plan. The president cut funding for research, development, and supply-chain enhancements. He also reduced funding for broadband, roads and bridges.