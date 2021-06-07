Actor Clarence Williams III, known for his role as Linc Hayes in THE MOD SQUAD (1968-1973) and his appearance in the feature film PURPLE RAIN (1984), died June 4, 2021, in Los Angeles, California after battling colon cancer. He was 81.
Clarence Williams III was born on August 21, 1939 in New York City, New York. He was the son of a professional musician, Clarence “Clay” Williams Jr. and the grandson of jazz and blues composer/pianist Clarence Williams.
Williams began his acting career on Broadway, appearing the production of The Long Dream. His breakout theatrical role was in William Hanley’s Slow Dance on the Killing Ground, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. His additional stage credits include Walk of Darkness, Sarah and the Sax, Doubletalk, and King John.
His television and film credits include HILL STREET BLUES (1983), MIAMI VICE (1985), I’M GONNA GIT YOU SUCKA (1988), TALES FROM THE CRYPT (1989-1996), TWIN PEAKS (1990), LAW & ORDER ( 2000), DEEP COVER (1992), WALKER: TEXAS RANGER (1993-2001), SUGAR HILL (1994), TALES FROM THE HOOD (1995), HALF BAKED (1998), THE GENERAL’S DAUGHTER (1999), JUDGING AMY (1999-20050, REINDEER GAMES (2000), AMERICAN GANGSTER (2007), COLD CASE (2003-2010) and the Hallmark series MYSTERY WOMAN (2003-2009), among others.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Clarence Williams III’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers