I’m a friendly pup!! I love people and pups and I love to mingle. I am also genuinely concerned about others. I am always willing to help others out, and I will even share my favorite bone or treats with other pups. However, there is one thing that I won’t do. I won’t pry into other pups’ business.
With the popularity of “Reality TV”, many people in our society are totally wrapped up into the intimate details of other people’s lives. Reality television stars share every detail, every emotion, private moments, things that really should not be shared with the world. A part of me wonders if this is what drives neighbors, acquaintances, and coworkers to feel entitled to know the details of one another’s lives to the point that they speculate, inquire, or outright pry into others’ affairs. If the curiosity was focused on other people’s health or well-being, I could understand it to a degree. The problem is that it is usually directed to personal details of other people’s lives that don’t need to be delved into.
For example, a few months ago, Bella had a medical issue that required intervention. It was obvious to anyone who had basic observation skills because Bella was walking with a limp. A little more attention to detail would reveal that she was in pain. None of her neighbors or coworkers inquired about her health, although they knew that she was having issues. One of her neighbors, a Caucasian Mountain Dog named Chris, even gossiped to another neighbor about Bella’s issues, implying that she was faking.
Time passed and Bella purchased a very nice purse with a matching collar. Another one of her neighbors, a Basset Hound named Brian, ran across the street and asked her where she purchased the items from, how much they cost, and why she decided to purchase that particular item as it was quite expensive. Bella is awfully polite, but being a Southern Belle, she has very little patience for the rude act of prying into other people’s business. She didn’t respond to Brian’s question, rushing off hurriedly to complete a chore that she had just started. Bella felt that if Brian didn’t have the decency to ask how she was doing or had never expressed any genuine concern over her condition then she would not entertain him in the least bit.
Had I been anywhere near Brian, I would have told him that Bella’s purchases are none of his business. Besides, Brian is the street gossip who the other neighbors engage when they want to know the goings on of each other. As my grandmother terms it… “Brian can’t hold sweetened water, watch what you tell him”. In other words, he is loose with his words and has no qualms about spreading the details of other people’s lives. With people like that, keep the conversations about the weather or sports… nothing more.
I don’t let the idiosyncrasies of others bother me, but I am aware that they exist. I am also aware that idle chatter and gossip can have a bad effect on other people’s reputation. People and pups really need to be careful of the things that they say about others, because words, once spoken, cannot be taken back. Boundaries – remaining “in your lane” enable us all to maintain good relationships with one another. Just like fences provide structure and keep things where they belong so does minding your own business. It shows respect, cuts down on confusion, and keeps people and pups from having to retract or apologize for saying something that is not true. It also shows that a person or pup has attained a level of maturity in that they focus on things that benefit their lives which in turn builds stronger communities. Imagine if people, while showing genuine concern and care for others, respected the fact that every detail of another person’s life isn’t for public consumption. Imagine if people utilized their time to make their environment better, or helped those in need, or perhaps looked inwards and worked on their flaws. Imagine if we as a society used our time to educate ourselves or our families, or to work on a solution to one of the many problems that we collectively face. Wouldn’t the world be a better place?
So, the next time some pup comes over and barks some nonsense, or a neighbor or a coworker comes to you with a bit of gossip, resist the urge to participate in those types of conversations. Instead, use the time to share an idea or a thought that would better us all. Find something positive or encouraging to share. Or simply, keep your snout shut. Life is so much simpler when we mind our own business.