Today’s politics has a very strong us versus them feel. We no longer act like we are living in the United States but the divided states of America based on who you voted for. Our former President talked about red states and blue states. He would acknowledge when a red state did something he liked and condemn a blue state for what he would perceive as something he disliked. That way of doing things left us more divided than ever before.
I didn’t always pay attention to politics so I had no idea how the sausage was made and I really didn’t care how it was made, I just wanted it done. When Trump became president, I paid more attention to what was going on for fear that a civil war was coming. Although I didn’t watch the vote of the Republicans trying to take away the ACA merely because Obama did it, and they wanted to erase everything Obama did, I was aware that their plan was thwarted by one lone Republican John McCain. He was then bullied daily by Trump for not doing what the Republicans wanted. All he had to do was vote along party lines and the Republicans would have victory over the Democrats. Not America but Republicans would be victorious. McCain did not see things that way. He was more concerned about America and the millions of people who were benefiting from the ACA.
Since then, we have elected a new president, Joe Biden. He ran on uniting the country. The Democrats kept the House but also squeaked out a win in the Senate. The Democrats rejoiced that maybe we will finally see some change and now we can get rid of the filibuster. A different Joe said no. Joe Manchin, a Democrat in a very red state, put his foot down and declared he in no way will give the Democrats the win on ending the filibuster. He says he feels that will destroy democracy. His position is that if we want unity, we must find ways to work together so that we can be united as a country, not just falling along party lines to please those who are in power.
I struggle with the thought of being a hypocrite. I screamed loudly at the Republicans for coming against McCain for voting how he felt it was best for him to vote. Is that because I agreed with Democrats? Could it have been that I liked the fact that he stood on principle? Whatever the reason, I celebrated his decision. Yet now we have Joe Manchin who I am irritated with. Is it because I want him to do what I want him to do? Is it because I don’t think he stands on principle but is trying to stay in power in a Republican state?
What makes these two men different? Democrats all over will tell me I am not being a hypocrite because Joe Manchin is holding up America's progress. Could that be that they want the same thing as I do and they are justifying my feelings because they are their own feelings? I do not have the answer to that because bias is attached to my feelings. When history looks at this time period, they will be able to judge it better. I can say objectively if we desire to help America we can't vote just because it is the way our party wants to vote. In my mind that is the way things used to be, we found ways to get along for the sake of America. We also cannot control other people from doing what they feel is right. McCain is no longer with us. I do miss his view of wanting the best for the country over the party. As far as Manchin, I am still holding out hope that when it is all said and done his conscience will have him side with what will help America progress forward. Whether or not I am a hypocrite is still under review. I justify my views with the statement I just want the best for America.