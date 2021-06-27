We don’t have enough on our plates. Here comes THIS Tropical Storm in Alabama, Ending 14 lives and not to Covid-19.
Whomever they are, in charge of naming these horrific Air, Fire, Water, Earth atrocities, give them such lovely names and broadcast all there is about them. The truth of the matter is that the media does all they can to distract us from the climate change that is the actual cause of all of these disasters we’ve witnessed in the last thirty or so years: The tsunami in Japan; the flooding’s; fires; trees so confused they’re losing their leaves at the height of the summer; an entire building collapses in Miami; people buried alive from earth quakes, and the lists go on.
Like a Magician’s sleight of hand, the media quickly broadcasts the amount of tragedies without doing a single iota to call out for the world to take heed of Mother Earth’s messages. She’s yelling, at this point.
If we are affected by the growing tally of deaths over the pandemic, why not concentrate on at least slowing down the rate at which the Earth is ending us, quite rapidly, it seems.
My heart goes out to these families, all of them. I know yours does as well.
We’ve got to bang the gong a lot harder than we’ve been and do all we can to get the rest of the world on board. For now, we can concentrate on our own republic.
Ironically, it seems Earth is merely showing us in her own language, that we’re reaping what we’ve sown. It’s time to get the gardening tools out for a do over. N’est-ce pas? And yes, we can send the entire GOP and TFG to outer space and leave them there preferably with Dr. Smith. I’m sure it’ll be spring time for a LONG-ASSED time if we rid the Earth of it’s um … poisonous venom.
What are your thoughts on the matter?
Let’s talk amongst ourselves here. This is open for discussion and I’d love to hear your ideas.
Blessed be, Y’all.
Peace/Out:
JG )O(Contact the Feature Writers