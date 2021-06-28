August 14th will see a potential top-class boxing match between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr, with Lopez defending his WBA, WBO and the Ring lightweight titles as well as his IBF title. There is literally a lot on the line on this bout, scheduled to be held in Miami, Florida, and we have a preview of what to expect from this highly anticipated match here.
All belts on the line
Both boxers are undefeated so far, and it is Lopez who is the heavy favorite on betting.co.uk and various other bookmakers. Kambosos is in his first title fight ever, and this is a big reason for the Australian to be the underdog according to the bookies.
He has extremely quick hands and a sharp jab but has a tendency to sit back on counters and can let rounds go by if his opponent is active. He relies a lot on his footwork in these situations, but this is also why he can sometimes be caught in range with his hands low where his opponent is then able to get a clean shot. He is extremely fit and is able to bring a lot of energy in later rounds when opponents may be tiring, and this could be a factor in this title bout as well. With his fast feet and hands, along with such a strong jab, it is a good idea for him to jab more often, as this will then create more opportunities for counters. His head movement is not nearly good enough to be just a counter fighter against elite opponents, and we could see this be put to the test on 19th June as well. It is also interesting to note that Kambosos had been sparring with Manny Pacquiao recently, and he will be looking to take his learnings from the great man into this title fight.
Is Lomachenko waiting for the winner?
Lopez, on the other hand, is extremely powerful with superb reflexes and outstanding head movement, all of which allow him to get in range of his opponents, sneak punches in and even counter when needed. He will usually hit hard, clean and straight, and in his last match against Vasyl Lomachenko, where he won his three belts, he was able to outbox the former champion and also last longer in terms of his physical conditioning. His power allows him to deliver knockout blows, and he also has the skills to read what his opponent is going to do and react accordingly.
One major factor that will make the difference in this fight is Teo’s footwork and head movement. In the fight against Richard Comey, we saw both fighters meet in the middle and Teo managed to take his head off the front line and throw an excellent overhand right, and this could potentially be repeated against Kambosos as well. Kambosos has the fortitude to absorb body blows, but will he be able to withstand multiple shots from Teo? He could be led into throwing shots from weak positions, and this is the gap that Teo will look to exploit, by hitting the body enough to set up a blow to the head. “Ferocious”, as Kambosos is also known as, will have to utilize his blistering speed and put the pressure on Lopez right from the start.
Overall, this should be a fascinating encounter between two excellent fighters. Kambosos may be one of the fastest fighters around, but Teo is no slouch, and he has the power and durability to make his punches count. Both fighters are extremely physically resilient as well, and therefore this could well be a fight that goes the distance, with Teo being the heavy favorite to walk away from this bout with his hand raised and with his titles intact.