I look out across Texas and I wonder who exactly cares about us. This being a very Republican state you can get lost in the background if you are not a Republican voter. That also applies to if you are black or if you are poor. If you are black and poor you may be lost completely.
So many Texans don’t take the time to vote because if you are a Democrat you are outnumbered and you will not see the people you vote for elected.
Beto O’Rourke came into my line of vision back in 2017. He was campaigning for the Senate and he did a fundraiser where my sister happened to be one of the caterers that day.
He took time to talk to her and all the waitstaff which showed he did not just care about big donors but was interested in touching everyone within his reach. 2018 was rough because he lost to Ted Cruz. Ted Cruz has become the guy who does nothing. He makes the news by constantly saying stupid stuff that he is unapologetic for saying. It seems their only goal is to oppose the Democrats and make news opposing the Democrats. Now we are at a critical place in our Democracy. I see democracy slipping away piece by piece. We have been so focused on fighting each other we are failing to see we are losing us in the process.
We can no longer afford to flap in the wind. We need someone who actually cares about Texas. Someone who will stay during a cold snap and raise money or do whatever he can to help Texans instead of finding a way to go on vacation to Cancun. Texans’ lives are on the line here. Some may see that as hyperbole but the truth of the matter is that some of us are dying by the wayside and no one is paying attention because the news focuses on the border or fighting to stop Biden. Who is going to fight to protect us?
We need you Beto! We need the guy that chooses to help not because he is in office and that is his job, but because he loves Texas so much he can not stand to see one of us hurting. We need the guy that doesn’t care about making news saying hateful things just so the media can give him free advertisement, but the guy who works in the background to help the little people that no one seems to care about. We need Beto. We need to change our politics from just wanting to be seen, to being seen because you are actually making a difference.
I have been scared to hope before. I voted for Beto in 2018 and I really had hope that he would win. He came within a 2% margin. In Texas that is big. I am hoping he will do us a favor and try again. Whichever avenue he picks I am behind him. Beto we need you.