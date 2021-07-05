I’m woke; I got insomnia; I can’t sleep on what you are doing
You want me to shut up and be quiet while I watch the white supremacist you are wooing
At the rate I see you daily tearing us down I may never sleep again
For fear you’ll bury me in my sleep and swear I died from my visible sin
My sin of being black or brown or my sin of being LGBTQ
My sin of being Muslim, or Mexican or daring to be me and not act like you
I cant even take the luxury of sleeping with one eye shut
While you operate on my blind side and try to punch me in the gut
If I get tired I got to stand I can’t take a cat nap
If I dare rest my eyes I know you’ll send democracy into a mishap
I will stay in my state of insomnia cause if I sleep you’ll take my hope
I need to see all you are doing; so I fight hard to stay woke