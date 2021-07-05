I don’t see color, I don’t see race
I don’t feel pain, I don’t even taste
How can we have your voice, if you have your eyes shut
You tell us you don’t see us and we are supposed to do what
Pat you on the back tell you so glad you ignored me
While I was screaming out for help you protest my color you couldn’t see
Made it easy for cops to kill with rarely a consequence
Pretending to be blind to me makes no sense
George Floyd’s murder was an asterisk to so many police killings
Chauvin guilty on all counts? I can’t hide the joy I am feeling
Darnella Frazier a brave soul who kept recording what she saw
She had more presence of mind to do what was right than those that serve the law
If you don’t see color you don’t know why things are wrong
My pleas to be heard are pointless and probably shouldn’t go on
I refuse to give up hope or we the black culture will disappear without a trace
I hope you decide to join our fight begin by not ignoring my race