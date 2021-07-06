SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Danny “Little Red” Lopez a happy 69th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Danny “Little Red” Lopez a happy 69th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@AMPMTALK @PopeKingResist @podcast_father @Pops51215 @RusPugs @SARA2001NOOR @IDLIVA @AndreaTwitmo @Login_Prompt @LeonaLioness6 @MrLebowski3 @mrpnewton @SheilaM1000 @PeepMomma @KenobiCheated @lorissimo @YetiEye @oXxRowanxXo @RobertCLaird @LanceUSA70 @KingRezizt @gr8shot_keith @Wtfagain5 @LoriMacrae20 @CupcakesForYou7 @dindin6 @SmileNet3 @didi_mack @NotAgain79 @Sa1ntOrS1nn3r @1clarkof4 @sweetirish01 @DNDiggy @meesthetics @bennyadamo1 @PunkRockBadAsh Thanks Andrea!
@PopeKingResist @podcast_father @Pops51215 @RusPugs @SARA2001NOOR @IDLIVA @AndreaTwitmo @Login_Prompt @LeonaLioness6 @MrLebowski3 @mrpnewton @SheilaM1000 @PeepMomma @KenobiCheated @lorissimo @YetiEye @oXxRowanxXo @RobertCLaird @LanceUSA70 Thank You @KingRezizt❤️🔥💯‼️
Appreciate the Shout Out Brutha✊🏽
➕👉🏽@gr8shot_keith @Wtfagain5 @LoriMacrae20 @CupcakesForYou7 @dindin6
@SmileNet3 @didi_mack @NotAgain79
@Sa1ntOrS1nn3r @1clarkof4 @sweetirish01
@DNDiggy @meesthetics @BadBradRSR
@bennyadamo1 @PunkRockBadAsh
Great resister! Let’s give him a boost….
Only 33 followers away from the big 5K milestone. I never ask... I believe this will be my only time to ever... but can I get a push?
@electroboyusa You’re welcome! You’ll get there pal…🥊