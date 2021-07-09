At first I’m sure you thought this was just another headline on The Onion, but sadly it is not. He is being for literal this time.
Donald Trump is apparently so upset that he can no longer rage tweet or post on social media after his part in inciting the Jan. 6th insurrection that he is now making rage statements at his golf clubs. What is he melting down about this time? Oh, just how unfair he is being treated so he’s decided to sue the big tech companies that have caused him to lose his popularity status — Facebook, Twitter, and Google (nope, I’m not kidding either).
The former president announced his lawsuits at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ. Standing alongside him were two leaders from the America First Policy Institute, which is a nonprofit pro-trump group that is supporting Trump’s big tech lawsuits. Also being sued by the Don are the companies respective CEO’s — Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Sundar Pichai. None of the three men are concerned considering they’re worth way more than Trump is going to be once New York finishes him financially.
Swiftly following the failed Florida blogger’s latest dramatics wrapped up production, Trump’s political platforms started to send out mass fundraising texts. The messages were even written as if they came directly from Trump himself that included a link to direct people to donate to his joint fundraising efforts with Save America which also fundraises for other GOP political action drives.
“We’re not looking to settle,” Trump told reporters when questioned about the lawsuits. “We don’t know what’s going to happen but we’re not looking to settle,” he said. The real legal experts — not just his very big brain — have a different view of the most likely outcome from these lawsuits. Vanderbilt University law professor Brian Fitzpatrick told CNBC,
“I think the lawsuit has almost no chance of success.” He supported his prediction explaining that since the platforms are private organizations the claims about violation of constitutional rights will not stand up in the court of law.
This is clearly another distractive ploy on Trump’s part to deflect from the legal woes surrounding his recently indicted former chief financial officer and family business over tax evasion and loan fraud. Further indictments are expected to come over the next few months, although it is unknown still if any will be for Donald Trump personally. He’s also using nonprofit lawyers to represent this case because he got his own personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, temporarily disbarred which suspends him from representing Trump in a courtroom.
As for Zuckerberg, Dorsey, and Pichai's thoughts on the Trump lawsuits? They have no idea who he is, stating there is no users on their platforms who match that description but wish him well.