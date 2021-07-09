By Nikki Slusher
As vaccination rates have begun showing vast declines up to 74% less, President Joe Biden announced how he plans on encouraging Americans to get vaccinated who haven’t already.
The administration would send canvassers door to door, set up clinics at the workplace, provide doses of the vaccine to primary care doctors and pediatricians, and urged employers to offer employees who do get vaccinated incentives like paid time off. There are still millions of Americans who have yet to get the vaccine. Yet the country’s top health experts warned that this is not enough, especially with the rise in cases of the new highly-transmissible delta variant, suggesting that Pres. Biden might need to do the unpopular step to include encouraging employers and schools to require vaccinations in order to decrease the spread of the virus.
Biden, however, continued with his voluntary approach. “Please get vaccinated now. It works. It’s free,” Pres. Biden said. “It’s never been easier, and it’s never been more important. Do it now for yourself and the people you care about, for your neighborhood, for your country. It sounds corny, but it’s a patriotic thing to do.”
White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki told reporters earlier this week that there are some workplaces, schools, and other organizations were starting to require the vaccine. She emphasized that the administration had no intentions of telling these institutions to do mandatory vaccinations. “We’re going to leave it up to them to make these decisions,” Psaki said.
The administration's plan comes days after Biden narrowly came short of his goal of having at least 70% of Americans adults vaccinated by July 4th. Currently 67% of Americans have received at least one shot. At the end of this week almost 160 million will be fully vaccinated. "Please, please, get vaccinated," Mr. Biden said on Tuesday at the White House. "It makes a big difference."