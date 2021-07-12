William Smith, the action star known for his appearance in ANY WHICH WAY YOU CAN (1980), and RICH MAN, POOR MAN (1976), died July 5, 2021, in Los Angles, California. His cause of death was not disclosed. He was 88.
Smith began his acting career at the age of eight in 1942, appearing as a child actor in the films THE GHOST OF FRANKENSTEIN (1942), THE SONG OF BERNADETTE (1943), GOING MY WAY (1944) and MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS (1944).
In a career spanning more than 75 years, Smith appeared in almost three hundred feature films and television productions. He was known for his tough guy roles. He is notably remembered for squaring off against one of Hollywood’s other leading tough guys, Clint Eastwood, in ANY WHICH WAY YOU CAN.
His additional film and television credits include A TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN (1945), COMBAT (1962-1967), PERRY MASON (1957-1966), WAGON TRAIN (1957-1965), BATMAN (1966-1968), I DREAM OF JEANNIE (1965-1970), THE VIRGINIAN (1962-1971), MOD SQUAD (1968-1973), THE LAST AMERICAN HERO (1973), IRONSIDE (1967-1975), THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN (1974-1978), PLANET OF THE APES (1974), GUNSMOKE (1965-1975), LOGAN’S RUN (1977-1978), HAWAII FIVE-0 (1968-1980), THE DUKES OF HAZZARD (1979-1985), THE OUTSIDER (1983), RED DAWN (1984), AIRWOLF (1987), BULLETPROOF (1987), MAVERICK (1994), and JUMPER (2002).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to William Smith’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers