If you are as old as I am you could probably tell me where you were when the first plane hit the twin towers. You remember how after that our government declared war against terrorists. We arrested people here in America for being connected to someone who was a terrorist. Zero tolerance policy. No one was going to get past our watch. There are even some older than me that could tell you about how people in America were branded a communist and would get dragged into questioning from the FBI. Some people lost their businesses, actors were blacklisted, and people demonized if someone thought you knew someone, who knew someone, that was friends with someone that was a communist.
I thought I knew the rules. Now I wonder was I just programmed to believe what I believe? Was I programmed to believe that we don’t negotiate with terrorists, terrorists would be arrested or taken out on the spot, or that any enemy foreign or domestic, no matter who they are, would be arrested as an enemy of the state immediately? Was that just some TV BS? To entertain me?
The words communists or terrorists use to mean the ultimate enemies of our country. They have been distorted and watered down over the years. Republicans use this language to brand Democrats as the enemy. Enemies worthy of death. There is even a video out there of old Margorie calling for the death of Nancy Pelosi. Branding your enemy is a classic communist propaganda move. Trump infamously had a bunch of protesters attacked while they were exercising their first amendment rights of peacefully protesting. Another thing a communist would do. Not to mention how he had secret police jumping out of unmarked cars arresting protesters. The Republican party has shown tendencies to follow communist moves while branding Democrats communist which then weakens the meaning of the word.
January 6th was a real live coup attempt against our government from the then President of the United States of America. He incited his very faithful supporters who he encouraged to come to D.C. it was going to be wild. They came. He and his fellow inciters spoke and fired up the crowd and it was wild. An insurrection against the Capitol of America. They were in session at the time to certify Joseph R. Biden as president of the United States. This attack on our Capitol stopped that from happening the day it was supposed to happen. I see it the same as the GAO saying Trump pausing the money to Ukraine was against the law but worst because it was a domestic terrorist attack.
Since this attack has happened I have been in shock and awe to find out what I believed to be true was not true. Terrorists are not always arrested on the spot. Matter of fact if you are someone important you can get away with it and even campaign to make money on it. You can go on tour in America; the very same place you did your terrorist act, and recruit and build on your numbers. Domestic terrorists can let those that support them know they have not given up the cause to take over America, or as they put it ‘take back America’. In plain view they let everyone know they will be back and a date has even been set.
I have been quite annoyed with the Republicans. Rep. Andrew Clyde said that these domestic terrorists were no more than tourists. Rep. Ron Johnson first read into a hearing a conspiracy theory saying it was a false flag and maybe it was Antifa or BLM but later saying that he was not afraid because he knew it was Trump supporters and they are Patriots who love their country which let us know he knew it was not a false flag. Oh so BLM people don’t love their country? Are we supposed to not protest bad treatment against us? Because we want equality, is it okay for you to brand us Marxists? Mind you whenever they complain about Antifa I want to be right there in their face to say antifa means anti fascism. Which means people who are against white supremist. Which in turn lets us know that you are for protecting white supremacy. I digress. Seeing Senators making excuses for domestic terrorists is sickening and unAmerican. This weekend the former president took to the stage to call Ashli Babbitt, a domestic terrorist, a Patriot to this country. Say, what now? A Patriot? She died in the act of being a domestic terrorist to her country which she at one time served; and he thinks that a domestic terrorist should be celebrated?
What threw me over the edge today was seeing that Sears and KMart are selling Ashli Babbitt t-shirts. Two American companies that reside in America are celebrating and merchandising off of a terrorist that died in the process of attacking America. I get they are both companies that are struggling but I do not care how bad you are struggling, you don’t promote domestic terrorists.
I know a lot of Republicans were pissed Chauvin went to jail for killing George Floyd. They said George Floyd was no hero. He died a criminal. George Floyd did not die in the process of committing a crime. The cop that killed Ashli Babbitt was protecting the Congress from an active mob that was storming the Capitol, and a crime in progress. Because Floyd was Black it was okay to kill him? Is it because Ashli Babbitt is White that she is a hero after attacking America or is it because she is a Trump supporter?
Enough is enough Democrats. This shit has gone on far too long. We need ACTION!!! We need to brand domestic terrorists as domestic terrorists. Why are you in office if you can not come against domestic terrorists? No way should Sears or KMart stay in business after selling t-shirts of a domestic terrorist. I don’t even want to hear how it slipped by them or an intern was the one who put it online. It should be dealt with. No American company should support any terrorist even if they are White and once served the country. She died as a traitor and that’s what any t-shirt describing her should say. Traitor to her country that died as a domestic terrorist.
Action!!Contact the Feature Writers