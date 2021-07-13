The first high-profile sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and Cosby walks free after three years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. This is a blow to the MeToo movement and to every woman who has been raped.
In 2005 the District Attorney Bruce L. Castor Jr. declined to prosecute Cosby to prevent him from invoking his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination during Andrea’s civil suit. He did this via a press release. Cosby sat in depositions (the process of giving sworn evidence) and settled with Andrea in 2006. These depositions were used in his 2018 conviction.
The questions the Supreme Court had to answer were: Is a press release a promise not to prosecute? And… Does the DA have the authority to make those kinds of promises? They determined the answers were yes.
So, Cosby cannot be tried again for assaulting Andrea Constand. Many of his crimes cannot be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations. Sixty women have come forward along with two who were raped when they were only 15-years old. Where is their justice? Cosby is a predator and he needs to be put away or put down.