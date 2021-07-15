Inspired by Why The Stars Twinkle book written by Gwendolyn Taitt Relf
By Joyce Davis
We don’t think much about what comes with the choices we make
Blessed to live in a free country with little forethought to decisions we take
From dusk to dawn we exercise our freedom selecting menus, airlines, even down to our investment picks
There are no roadblocks to hinder us once we’ve decided to make choices stick
Then life can take a turn you have no time to be hesitant
A new place, a new station in life as if headed off to the guillotine; Alzheimer’s now has a new resident
Uncertain plastered faces desperate to believe this is a temporary move
Each step they get closer to where there is no return and stripped of their right to choose
There is no longer a requirement for a license, a car, or keys
The mortgage is in reverse and retirement has brought you to your knees
No more bubble baths, perfume, or jewelry. Very sad but true
No more Tahoe trips, Broadway shows, and no more Mediterranean cruise
Welcome to Alzheimer’s where there are no more happy hours with friends to enjoy
No Cosmopolitans, Mojitos forget Champagne or beer now Ensure replaces the Rob Roy
Season tickets not renewed, lunch with friends not pursued as life takes a different direction
You get to live inside your head, wait on others to be fed, hoping not to be treated like an infection
A New World of “Dictatorship among Democracy” your opinions are now silenced
Your preferences taken away in the spirit of protection to keep you well and balanced
In a facility you will be taken care of with dignity kindness and lots of love
For God still pours out his gifts from Heaven up above
As every decision gets taken away in this world of Alzheimer’s you lose your right to choose
Normalcy and certainty flutter away as you ponder all that you will lose
Remember butterflies start off as caterpillars and the cycle of life carries on
We humans are forever changing until the day we are gone
Life takes us on a journey as we lose brain matter we lose our voice
Welcome to the world of Alzheimer’s no longer freedom of choice