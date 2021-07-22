In what has been a highly anticipated bout, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will finally lock horns with each other and go at it in the boxing ring.
Both men are proven fighters in their own right, with Paul having come through a rather unconventional route as he started off as a YouTuber before turning professional and having a number of different fights that he has managed to come through.
Woodley, on the other hand, is an experienced cage fighter and former UFC welterweight champion, therefore it could be argued that he has the upper hand when it comes down to the bout between the two men, although the latest odds would not reflect that suggestion.
When and Where is Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley taking place?
The two fighters are set to square up in a boxing ring in Cleveland, Ohio, which happens to be the hometown of the YouTube influencer. The venue that has been chosen is the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse establishment and will see the two fighters lock up on Sunday, August 29.
The fight has been scheduled to take place at approximately around 8pm Eastern, which will mean that those watching in Europe will need to take into account that it will be in the early hours of Monday morning, whilst those on the west coast of America will find it happening at the beginning of the evening.
Fight odds
With the interest that has been generated, there are a number of bookmakers who will already be providing a number of odds on the outcome of the fight.
Unibet is one such bookmaker who accepts bets on the upcoming match, with the sportsbook currently providing Vegas-style odds of -134 on Jake Paul to take the win, compared to the +105 that has been made available for Woodley. In decimal terms, this is shown as 1.75 to 2.05, therefore making the hometown fighter look to have the edge in the overall contest.
Nonetheless, for those that are interested in wagering on a tie, betting odds of +1800 (19.00) have also been made available.
Why is Paul vs Woodley happening?
There has been a host of animosity between the pair, with it dating back to Jake Paul’s previous fight in which he managed to demolish Ben Askren in under a minute back in April, a good friend of Woodley from their days together in the UFC.
The pair then became embroiled in a heated exchange in the dressing room, which had left the former UFC welterweight champion furious. The pair then became involved in a social media war with each other, which has subsequently led to the fight that is about to take place.
Jake Paul Fight Record
Jake Paul has managed to amass a professional boxing record that reads 3-0. As mentioned, he achieved his third win against Askren within a minute of the opening bell after knocking him out; the same method of victory in his other two fights. He defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib back in January 2020 before defeating Nate Robinson.
Tyron Woodley Fight Record
Tyron Woodley will be entering the boxing ring for the first time as a boxer against Paul, however he has a solid UFC fight record. During his Octagon career, he managed to achieve a record of 19-7-1 and was arguably one of the top fighters during his peak. He managed to successfully defend his title on four occasions, although his last four UFC matches have all ended in defeat. Nonetheless, he could be about to hand the YouTuber the hardest fight of his professional career so far, and it might be the perfect time for him to stop his own slide currently being experienced.