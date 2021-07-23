I detest bullshit. When it’s blatant? I wanna slap somebody! Whomever I feel is responsible for the bullshit gets it first, so I’ll slap them with; this, here, article.
Regarding the story I’m about to share with you, the MF villains here are, ironically, The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
Here’s the skinny:
Becca Meyers, a living, breathing Legend, who thus far:
• Has won six Olympic & Paralympic medals.
• Was Set to compete in up to four competitions.
• Is the only deaf/blind Paralympian on the 34 person team.
• OBVIOUSLY REQUIRES ASSISTANCE, ESPECIALLY IN A FOREIGN COUNTRY WHERE SHE CANNOT SEE, HEAR, SPEAK THE LANGUAGE TO DEFEND HERSELF.
This would be the last year she would be competing. At 26 years old, this is who she is, what has her be; however, the USOPC has determined that adding her mother, who doubles as her PCA, Personal Care Assistant, was against the rules in place by the Japanese Government from traveling with her due to the covid-19 pandemic.
It’s bad enough that this is happening but what is really creepy is that the USOPC lied about it and blamed it on the Japanese Government. That’s major-league level creep factor. One quick call had all eyes back around to them — all, tongues in cheek and devil may care looking everywhere but at any possible ways to grow a fucking heart and allow the young Paralympian to retire having obtained what she worked hard for all her life. NO BS.
I hope the Japanese Government extends a warm welcome to her and her mother, going above their (POS) heads and sponsors Mrs. Maria Meyers, all costs included, au gratis.
In a perfect world, this would be Poetic Justice and quite apropos.
Here is the entire article for your further reading. I bet if we all gave a buck or a fuck, we could get her there as well. I’m just sayin’.
https://www.aol.com/sports/deaf-blid-paralympian-quits-team-004704180.html?soc_src=aolapp
Okey dokes,
Peace/Out
JG )O(