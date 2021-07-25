SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Glenwood Brown a happy 54th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Glenwood Brown a happy 54th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@fransaundersbee Thanks! I actually laughed because Santino blends in with the new comforter….
@tjbump Adorable! They say hi back!
@noneejudi @BarbarianYendor @Barbara81x7 @bamableu @POTUS @UniteResisters @MarciaBarrie @BarbaraKJanik @ShawnLindley2 @betterangels15 @NanaBeeSays @La_Bete_humaine @Sharleesmad @BobbyLWesson @robertjlundberg @jules1327 @CanisComatorius Thanks Judi!
#Resistance #FBR
@BarbarianYendor
@Barbara81x7
@bamableu
@POTUS
@UniteResisters
@MarciaBarrie
@BadBradRSR
@BarbaraKJanik
@noneejudi
@ShawnLindley2
@betterangels15
@NanaBeeSays
@La_Bete_humaine
@Sharleesmad
@BobbyLWesson
@BadBradRSR
@robertjlundberg
@jules1327
@CanisComatorius
How I love our pups! Santino Corleone Berkwitt on the left, and Bella Dawn Berkwitt on the right…
PS: Sinatra And Me by Tony Oppedisano thus far is a fantastic read!
I’ll be reviewing it on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show when I’m done…