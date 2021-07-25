Stand-up comedian and film and TV actor Jackie Mason, who was known for providing the voice of Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky on THE SIMPSONS (1989-), passed away on July 24, 2021, in Manhattan New York. The cause of Mason’s death was not disclosed however, it was revealed he has been hospitalized for several weeks. He was 93.
A large portion of Mason’s career was spent on stage. He made his Broadway debut in the comedy play “A Teaspoon Every Four Hours”, for which he co-wrote. He also had a two-year run with “The World According to Me”, running for 367 performances. Mason also performed the one-man shows “Love Thy Neighbor”, “Much Ado About Everything”, “Prune Danish”, “Jackie Mason: Freshly Squeezed”, “The Ultimate Jew” and “Fearless”.
Mason’s film and television credits include THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW (1961-1968), THE JERK (1979), CADDYSHACK II (1998), THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS (2003), THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY- THE QUANDRY PHASE (2005), 30 ROCK (2006-2013), and his TV specials THE WORLD ACCORDING TO ME (1988), AN AUDIENCE WITH JACKIE MASON (1990), JACKIE MASON ON CAMPUS (1992), JACKIE MASON AT THE LONDON PALLADIUM (1996), and JACKIE MASON: A NIGHT AT THE OPERA (2002). Mason appeared in ten episodes of THE SIMPSONS, and won an Emmy for his voice-over as Rabbi, making him the first guest star to win an Emmy for their role.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Jackie Mason's family during their time of grief.