If you’re in Colorado, batten down the hatches where you and your fur babies are concerned.
While summer is well known for its increase in fleas, ticks, flies, mosquitoes during the season, having wild life test positive for the bubonic plague, is not one that usually enters the equation, endangering them and us; however, that is exactly what is happening this year because cicadas flying into our hair wasn’t enough, Covid wasn’t enough and hurry up and get that flea treatment, already!
A ten year old child was the latest victim of the bubonic plague which, which having been abolished before the turn of the century, is rarely seen. Be that as it may, it's here, this year, so please be on the lookout.