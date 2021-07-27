Netflix has proven to be one of the best in terms of where you can access all, your entertainment. There are a lot of categories that you can find on Netflix health issues are also out on Netflix. Remember it’s not all entertainment without education on Netflix. Besides playing educational games through sites like fronlinecasino.com, here are some of the documentaries that you can watch anywhere in the world on Netflix.
Mindhunter
You might not be a fan of serial killer movies but it’s recommended that you take a glimpse at this one. The storyline of it is very much interesting that you will learn a lot from it.
There is a lot of intelligence within it seeing that it involves investigations.
Tell me who I am
Children go through psychological things that as parents you might not notice as they grow. This is one of the films that seek to explore these issues and see how then they affect how one grows. It also seeks to explore the issues to do with family secrets and trust being broken.
The mind explained
If you are seeking to understand how your mind works this is the documentary for you. Emma Roberts seeks to make the audience understand all the things that go on in the human mind. Talk of memory, dreaming and all other mental health issues that one may suffer from.
The end game
It is an unacceptable fate that we as human beings have to die at one point. In this documentary experts at the Zen hospital seek to explain to their patients that they do not have to fear death but rather find peace in it.
If there is one thing that Netflix is doing so well is knowing how to cater for its customers in different ways. You get to find anything you want on Netflix at very affordable prices as well.