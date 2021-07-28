Somewhere In Time: John Williams – Ringside Report Classic Song In The Spotlight
July 28th, 2021 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
@BayouGal50 💯
👇👇💯
I don’t know who needs to hear this… but there are two sides to every story and the truth. Stop believing everything that people say.
@uphillracer Yes!!
Is President Biden perfect? No! Are you perfect? Hell no! Am I perfect? Fuggedaboutit
But if anyone that calls themselves an American that clams to have compassion doesn't think just on his humanity side he is not better than Trump, then you're simply put, FUCKING DELUSIONAL!