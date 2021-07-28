By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
After 20 fights, Welshman Jay Harris, 18-2, 9 KOs, has found himself reflecting on not one but two defeats that have thwarted his world title ambitions. Fighting at flyweight and super flyweight he has held both the Commonwealth and European flyweight titles. It appeared that the next step would be one that would not be easy but slightly more straightforward – beat who is in front of you and either become a world champion or set up another title at a world title – both were beyond him. Mind you, simplicity does not capture the complexities of what he faced.
Harris does have a pedigree in the sport as his father, Peter, was British flyweight champion and as well as being dad, Peter is his trainer. The son’s career, which began at the tender age of 12 years old, shows just how unforgiving the sport can be as he continues to box and work part time at the same time – not for him the allure of silk pajamas, or at least not yet.
Harris turned pro in 2013 with a decent points win over veteran journeyman Brett Fidoe. The depth of ability in the lower weight classes can be slim so by his 10th fight he was in against Thomas Essomba for the Commonwealth belt. It was 4 years after starting his career and at the York Hall, he won his title on points on the 24th of February 2017. He successfully defended his title on the 3rd of November 2018 against Ross Murray at the same venue with a 3rd round stoppage.
The European title was next and his opponent, a former world title challenger, Angel Moreno was not just beaten in Cardiff, but well beaten – one judge scored it 120-108 – on points. It was now June 2019 and his trajectory as only heading one way. The caliber of opponent clearly had been upped alongside his developing reputation and because of this he found himself in against the much fancied, Paddy Barnes in his back yard, in Belfast. Barnes was on home soil and expected to win.
The result – a knockout in round 4 for Harris – was headline grabbing. Harris had used his height and weight advantage to such great effect but also outboxed the former Olympian. The fight had a global reach as ESPN had picked it up and sent it round the world so people could see of what this Welsh Wizard was capable.
What could possibly go wrong?
Firstly, Julio Cesar Martinez and then Ricardo Sandoval.
On the 29th of February 2020, Harris flew to Frisco to take on Julio Cesar Martinez in Frisco. Harris lost on points BUT he managed to show his class. Often in boxing a defeat is not the loss of momentum that many expect and for Harris, this may have been getting his shot a bit early, but not too early. It was a chance worth taking and it gave him a reputation that allowed others to realize though he lost, Harris was in that fight. He was matching a true champion second by second and most of us thought it was when and not if he would become a world champion.
Then came the lockdown of the world and things slowed or stopped.
In October 2020, behind closed doors, Harris came back from that defeat with a points win over 10 rounds against Marcel Braithwaite in South Kirkby, England. A decent win against a decent prospect it should have given him rounds and shaken off any ring rust from being inactive, over the previous 8 months.
An IBF eliminator for Harris to then mount a challenge for the IBF title, held by England’s Sunny Edwards was next. The problem, clearly, was that nobody felt it necessary to warn his opponent, Ricardo Sandoval that he was there to provide such a platform. Sandoval, hailing from California, flew into the unglamorous surroundings of the UK’s Bolton and floored him. Twice.
Stopped in the 9th round, Harris failed to provide us with another domestic world title fight and now he has found himself back at the drawing board to ponder how he should now create a new assault on a world title.
The loss to Sandoval creates a bit of an issue for him. Is it back to domestic level or perhaps European level? Possibly. The assessment, given after his showing against Martinez, that he should be world champion and that should be soon will not go away. Neither should it as his performances merit more than another opportunity. There is little doubt he shall see the unfinished business ahead of himself and dig deep. For the next step of the journey, we are awaiting with baited breath for it is sure to have its usual share of boxing ups and lows to come.Contact the Feature Writers