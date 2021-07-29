Tributes poured in as artists such as KISS’s Paul Stanley and Travis Tritt remember their colleague and friend, Dusty Hill. The ZZ Top bassist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee passed away July 28, 2021 in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas. He was 72.
Born Joseph Michael Hill on May 19, 1949, Hill was an American musician, singer and songwriter, who was a member of ZZ Top since its inception in 1969. Hill, his brother, Rocky, and fellow band mate Frank Beard produced fifteen studio albums, four live albums, seven compilation albums and 44 singles, such as “Gimme All Your Lovin’”, “La Grange”, “Got Me Under Pressure”, “Cheap Sunglasses”, and the more well-known hits “Sharp Dressed man” and “Legs”.
Hill made on-screen appearances on TV series such as MOTHER GOOSE ROCK N’ RHYME (1990), BACK TO THE FUTURE PART III (1990), THE DREW CAREY SHOW (1995-2003), DEADWOOD (2004-2006), KING OF THE HILL (1997-2010), and TWO AND A HALF MEN (2003-2015).
Hill was inducted into the Rock and Roll hall of Fame as a member of ZZ Top in 2004.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Dusty Hill's family during their time of grief.