I grew up with a lot of TV and a lot of book reading. Most movies that we watch the hit men were the bad guys. They are the guys the heroes are trying to get away from that were sent to come stop whomever got in the way. A hit man is not fighting for his or her own agenda. They have a job or a focus point to accomplish the goal of who sent them. They do as they are told to do. They do not deviate from their mission or their orders. The person or persons that gave them the orders are the only people they would listen to to resend their mission.
January 6, 2021 had one person at the head of the call to arms, Donald J Trump, who was president at the time of his call to arms to his faithful supporters who were willing to go be his weapon that day. The direction he gave them involved fighting for him, stopping the certification of Joe Biden, and preventing them from taking the presidency from him by any means. The one person who would have benefited had they been able to “hang Mike Pence” or “stop the steal” was Trump.
Watching the hearing today was quite emotional and the analogy that Officer Dunn gave of the insurrectionist as hit men gave me a visual I did not have before. Previously I saw them all as one group hellbent on keeping the guy they loved so much in power. I saw them as a group of Republicans who were willing to do whatever it took to stop Biden from being the next president. While it still remains true this group of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol to keep their leader in charge; the truth is they were sent, ordered to storm, attack the Capitol. Trump gave them orders and he even promised to go with them.
The hearing was very emotional. We have all seen the clips on what took place at the Capitol before. It has been played on TV over and over since the Capitol attack and it was even displayed during Trump’s second impeachment. Being able to hear them give their own accounts in their own words added an additional line of emotion for me. Most people that serve do not have to give an account to what they did because there is no dispute over their courageous actions, but because these heroes were fighting against supporters of the then president their actions have been called in to question. I was grateful to see that the officers were able to call the mob of people what they were. Terrorists. They were able to turn the blame back on the people that deserved the blame.
Since the terrorist attack happened Republicans have been doing everything in their power to label anyone else with the blame. They label Pelosi for not having enough police there. They have labeled insurrectionists as patriots or they have tried to misdirect and say they were BLM, Antifa, and even the FBI. This hearing gave the officers the ability to say exactly who they were, Trump supporters, and domestic terrorists. They were able to say exactly why they were there, because Trump told them to be there. I do not think this will stop the labeling that the Republicans are doing; however it does help build the true narrative of why it happened. The way I see things Kevin McCarthy let’s you know he knows who was responsible in the way he attempts to cast blame everywhere else. Not to mention when everything went down the one person he called was Donald Trump not Pelosi. When Jim Jordan made the statement “they are going to do everything in their power to make this about Trump” I wish I could be the one to tell him because you know it is about Trump. They know. It is the very reason McCarthy came to the floor and pointed a finger directly at Trump. They know he is to blame but the love of being in power is so strong for them they are willing to ignore a domestic terrorists who attacked our Capitol. It breaks my heart that people who work in our government are standing behind domestic terrorists. They even went to ask for protesters to be released as political prisoners. A Putin talking point. They are not political prisoners. They are domestic terrorists.
Not much new came from the hearing except hearing the officers speak their truths. Having them be able to call out the people that attacked them had to be liberating for them. I was glad they were presented with a question of what they would like to see happen going forward as well as what they would like to see the Commission accomplish. They wanted to be able to get to the bottom of who sent the hit men to attack the Capitol. They want the people who gave the orders to be held responsible for their actions; because without the orders the mob does not attack.
This hearing set the tone for the rest of the Commission hearings. Where before everyone was trying their best to make it as if it was not political the officers let us know that this was political. These were MAGA Trump supporters defending a Republican president’s desire to remain in office. This was political and it is why the Republicans are doing all they can to cast blame anywhere else. They let us know that although Liz Cheney and Adam Kissinger are being called heroes it should not be heroic to tell the truth. It should be about defending your country instead of defending one man. And his ego.
I am proud of these officers that came forward. I am glad they were able to speak their truth in front of the entire world. Although Republicans will ignore the hearing and ignore the officers because these officers fought against Trump’s agenda, I am very encouraged to believe all the truth will come out. I am always amazed at how much the Republicans do not see or hear when it comes to Trump and his actions. Previously hearings were no more than a joke and a way for Congress or Senate to enter in soundbites for their base. They made it very clear that they are not there to make soundbites but get to the truth which is what America deserves.
Subpoenas are coming. William Barr is no longer the Attorney General so we will not have someone in the DOJ’s office protecting the criminal behavior of criminals all because they side with the criminals. I have hope that we will get to the bottom of things and no matter what position someone may be in they will have to answer for their actions.
I know that they are still in the process of arresting the many hit men but now I know we can look forward to finally pointing the finger as the person's/party the hit men were there to represent. They were not there on their own behalf. They were invited there and they took orders from Trump himself. Maybe if justice does happen to play out we can not only arrest hit men but those who sent them to do the attacking.