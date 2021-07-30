Ringside Report Op-Ed by Anthony Scaramucci
The United States is in the early stages of another COVID-19 spike, but it didn’t have to be this way. For months, vaccines have been readily available to American adults. In almost half of states, the majority of the population is vaccinated. But in certain deep red states, like Alabama and Mississippi, that number is below 35%. COVID-19 is ravaging communities in unvaccinated areas, forcing the CDC to revise its national mask guidance and the federal government to once again ponder steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.
America is the land of the free, but freedom, in any society, has its limits. For example, we don’t allow drunk driving because it puts fellow citizens in imminent danger. At this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are being forced to make hard choices that balance personal freedom with collective good.
Those who are choosing not to get vaccinated, based on unsubstantiated conspiracy theories or as a protest against authority, aren’t just endangering themselves, they are endangering their fellow Americans. They are endangering our children, who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine. They are hurting our economy.
Public health officials now believe the Delta variant could be as contagious as chickenpox. It’s becoming apparent that any American who isn’t vaccinated and hasn’t yet contracted COVID-19, will likely do so in the coming months. The science of the vaccines is clear: they prevent serious infection and symptoms from COVID-19, with very rare side effects. On our current path, almost every American is likely to soon have COVID-19 antibodies, but the choice now is whether you get them from a safe vaccine jab, or a potentially deadly viral infection. What choice will you make?
Even if you don’t care about your personal health, get vaccinated to protect your fellow citizens. Get vaccinated to protect our children, who will be forced to re-enter school this fall unprotected. Get vaccinated to allow our small-businesses to once again flourish. If you don’t care about our economy or our children, then it may be time to place societal restrictions on the unvaccinated.
