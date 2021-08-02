Ringside Report is happy to announce its longtime Entertainment Feature Writer Geoffrey Huchel has published his second children’s book on July 26, 2021. The book is called “Rhyme Time Around Town” which is about a boy named Ethan who takes the reader(s) on a trip to visit friends and to learn about new people in the neighborhood.
Children will enjoy the rhymes and the colorful illustrations. This book is special to Geoffrey as it was inspired by a real-life experience he shared with his son, and he is very excited to be sharing it with you.
The book is now available to purchase on Amazon by clicking HERE.