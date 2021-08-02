This episode starts with the host coming on making a statement of how this episode was before early 2020 and before the protest for George Floyd. Before any of us ever heard of defunding the police. He states “before Trump and his cronies used racism to describe corona virus which led to a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. You don’t have to look through history to find racism, just watch the news.” He then goes to a portion of his first episode where he went to talk to the KKK. He showed a clip of them burning a cross and as they did they said “this is for God, for country, and for Kentucky.” If I had any doubt about Kentucky being a racist state this squashed it all. He mentions Amy Cooper. I believed that the reaction to George Floyd’s death was a trifecta of occurrences. Ahmad Aubrey, then Amy, and then George Floyd lasted on the news for a lifetime.
The guys you see in the klan hoods are whites supremacist, but 44 presidents out of 45 being White is white supremacy. I never made that connection before. Those were just words to explain how certain White people felt superior but did not connect or break it down to the systems being white supremist. I know that systems are privileged towards White people but never connected it with supremacy. All this before the credits.
He focuses on Pittsburg. A blue city in a red country. America’s most livable city. Safest and most affordable, but Pittsburgh is the worst City in America for Black people. White supremacy has them living two totally different realities. “Existing while Black in Pittsburgh is like starving to death in a supermarket aisle.” Damon Young of Very Smart Brothers states “America believes in slothy missions made by slave owners. There is a reason we got this way. We didn’t get here on unconnected decisions.” Bell replies “When White people hear white supremacy they think of the Klan. Not the structures that keep Black people down.” And when Young came back with “It is not about hate. You can have a Black person as your best friend but still have investments in white supremacy.” I was blown away. Not a thought that I could have ever believed to be true. I also just learned that I was connecting two words to mean one word so again I learned something. White supremacy is more than just the KKK but it has a deeper under belly of things like police brutality, Jim Crow Laws, mass incarceration, racial slurs, Tucker Carlson, racial profiling, and much much more until you hit the even deeper things such as whitesplaining, claiming reverse racism, I don’t see color, race baiting in the media, and accusing a Black guy of not being born in America are some of those he listed along with much more. People look at the top and say no that’s not me but never take time to examine what lies beneath to get to the truth.
By putting racism on social media it has allowed these groups to connect with each other. Where once they connected one by one on line Trump gave them an even bigger platform to connect with each other. By putting it on social media it makes it normal.
He showed some kids his video of the episode with the KKK and they were shocked to know it was a real video. When I say kids I mean in their 20’s. They said the KKK does not scare them. They fear stepping outside and being shot by the police. It is easy to avoid the KKK but it is impossible to avoid the police. These kids fear the people that make the laws for their lives.
White racist use Black people as a decoy to keep White people from seeing they are screwed. Another way to say that is that people in Kentucky prefer to keep Mitch McConnell in office because he does nothing against racism; than get someone new who won’t block every bill that would help them in some way.
“Riot is the language of the unheard.” Martin Luther King Jr. They show different protests and they point out when Black people protest they bring the police to shut them down from protesting but when NRA did open carry protest with guns in tow, or other white supremacist groups the police shut down traffic so they could walk through freely.
It shocked me to see kids twelve through fourteen praise a mass murder. I thought kids were innocent and always went against murderers, but because these kids were raised to be racist they celebrated a boy that killed 50 people.
At the end he chats with his mom, Janet Bell. She speaks of how she is only nine years younger than Martin Luther King Jr. She had to raise her son to be aware of racism around him. K. Bell says back then the fear was going to jail if the cops got ahold of you, but now the fear is being killed. The two of them speak of the celebration of having the very first Black president and note eight years later…. J. Bell says, “Everytime a Black person does something great there is a backlash.” She also said she feared the rise of fascism.
All of this took place while Trump was still in office and before January 6th took place. So many people were warning of the dangers ahead yet it seems no one was listening.