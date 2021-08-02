Nixon was what we call a failed president but he was also a career politician. He served in the military, he was a Congressman, a Senator, a Vice President and then eventually president. Once upon a time politicians had integrity. Well maybe a sort of political integrity where anything you did wrong you did behind the scenes. In public you were an absolute saint and the person the people could always trust. That is why career politicians are found kissing babies and meeting with the public because they want to send the message that they are one of us. It has always been an act. A dance if you will. One, two, three, step to the right; oh the people don’t like that then step to the left a little less and hold to the middle and freeze.
As a career politician Nixon knew when he was beat and had the presence of mind to reflect on his actions. They say he wept in the White House with Henry Kissinger the night before he left office. He was distraught over his actions and he asked Kissinger “Will history treat me more kindly than my contemporaries?” He continued to weep and eventually asked Kissinger to pray with him. I note that he was concerned about his reputation in the future. Maybe somewhere in there, true remorse lied in the depth of a ravine in his soul, but on the surface he cared about how it would make him look. Key words there are that he cared.
Nixon’s failure gave birth to the beginning of a new cable station, Fox. It was made so that those on the right could narrate stories without influence from bleed heart liberals. They told whatever stories they desired and the people that would watch them only watched them so they believed the narrative they were fed. It was an experiment to see if they kept their right wing viewers off of mainstream media then they will never ever have to experience pressure from the left to do better. Great time to mention that Roger Stone worked for the Nixon administration and he even has a tattoo of Nixon on his back. Yes the proper reply to that is eeeewwwww.
Once Rudy Giuliani was asked by reporters if he thought lying for Trump would be his legacy. He remarked his tombstone will say he lied for Trump, but what did he care he would be dead. That is what I see in the Republican party. They are no longer the party of Lincoln, Reagan, Bush or even a disgraced Nixon. They are now in the echo chambers of propaganda tv. It got so bad that Trump was calling Fox news a liberal news outlet and sending his supporters to the out there propaganda stations. Ones that speak in conspiracy theories. They have learned to lie and avoid it because they no longer have to answer to liberal thinking people. Trump set them free.
There was a moment just before the first impeachment when the phone call first came out; Republicans said, after being detailed what the phone call said by reporters, if this is true this is bad and we would need to do something about it. They knew what he did was wrong but then they got in the echo chamber. Tucker Carlson gave them a narrative. What Trump did was not great but it was not an impeachable offense. The Republicans ran with it but Trump hated it he wanted the “perfect phone” call to be the message. In all they knew what he did was wrong but allowed Carlson to give them an out. They were not seen saying what he admitted to doing was wrong but they did not have to talk about it.
President Biden asked Republicans if they had no shame. Mr. President, I don’t understand how you do not have the answer to this question. They tried to use your son to win a political race. Because of them right now your son is under investigation by the FBI. Not because he did something wrong but because a president said he should be investigated. Mitch McConnell said out loud that Trump was responsible for what happened on January 6th and so did Kevin McCarthy. Make no mistake a domestic terrorist event happened that day. How is it that both of them are backing a man that incited a riot against the Capitol? He denies it, but based on what I saw with my eyes he incited it and promised them he’d go with them. They have no shame.
I wish you guys would open your eyes and see that you can not negotiate with terrorists. Their very existence is to stop you and hold you up for as long as they can. Please quit asking questions like that and ask: How do we defeat domestic terrorists in our government? Please consider the fact that if you ask the terrorist if they will help you, or if the have any shame, the answer will always be no because their job is to stop you. Their focus is not saving America. Their focus is on the takeover of America and January the 6th should have been your clue. The Republicans trying to cover up January 6th should also be a clue that they have no shame.