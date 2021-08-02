Everyday things change, but basically, they stay the same. In 2020, as a country, we experienced the greatest pandemic in almost everyone’s lifetime. Of course, I am assuming there was someone over 103 years old during 2020. We saw the country shut down externally in our day to day lives. Cities like Chicago became practically desolate. Social lives non existing.
Internally as a country, we just about imploded in many ways. Socially, the defiance from non-believers of the pandemic went out and lived their lives like nothing was different, finding ways to blame everyone that didn’t follow suit with their ideology and beliefs on the matter, thus making them (us) the enemy. While no actual battleground officially formed in some sort of official war, the country was definitely in a civil war. Angers and tensions drove egos to flare and the comfortability in many situations to decline.
We are a little over a year into the COVID era and like spring, things are starting to blossom in our everyday lives. We are almost back to the normal we knew prior to the pandemic. Some small details remain different such as a need to be vaccinated for entry into many arenas, otherwise a mask is required. I spent the last week in Chicago for work and I will tell you the feeling, the vibe of the city seemed back. Streets were crowded with commuters to and from offices. The sights, the smells, the people were operating as if the pandemic never happened.
There is almost a public façade in this situation. We want to enjoy life like we used to, I know I do. But behind closed doors, the “telephone tough guys” or keyboard warriors are in angst, demonstrating strongly that there are two worlds we all live in: the one where people are out and living their lives and the other where people are more concerned about an allegiance to a world that is only real online or in areas where they are not directly involved.
The truth of the matter is we can all easily get sucked up into that second world. The alt fact world that many of our relationships can fall into allow us to participate in venues of debate over ideology and opinion disguised with facts from sources neither of us trust. I am not a mainstream media guy, but I am also no where near a conspiracy theory guy. I live my life with the normal paranoias a 35-year-old married father of 3 lives in- is my job safe, will my bills get paid, will my family be happy and healthy, will I find time to write a couple of articles a week with working 3 jobs, traveling for work and moving homes…The other abnormal paranoia these alt minds live in are based off a predicated belief that America wants to turn against itself. The race and communist/socialist revolution will be the end to America, and we all need to fear being a prisoner of a war that we blindly choose to believe isn’t there. It is crazy how they forget the very belief this country was founded on. It is crazy to believe the paranoia they live with, because I cannot see how that is any way to live. They take data from sources that most will not recognize and believe what they want to hear to formulate this drive of patriotism against our own country’s progression in the modern world.
But don’t we all do that to some extent? By not conforming to a certain ideology, aren’t we conforming? We all have our beliefs, and we all have our imagination of some sort of Eutopia that we know will never exist. We fight and defend these ideologies and beliefs to the point we lose focus on the big picture of this country being “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” We all neglectfully ignore the fact that politicians are all, by definition, self-serving. The truth of the matter is no politician wins unanimously, they just have a population that trusts or believes in the same notions on how things should be run. I fear we have sainted President Biden so easily because we had such a sinner perception of the orange turd that sat at 1600 Penn the previous four years.
I have no desire to anoint President Biden a saint, but I do appreciate the efforts he has made to help this country as we have similar ideologies on what is best for the country- despite some of the actions not being great for me specifically. I am rooting for him to succeed, but in the meantime, I do indeed hold him accountable.
COVID has not disappeared under his watch. The politics surrounding vaccine distribution has indeed worked in his favor and against the image of Deadly Donnie. I constantly ask myself what really would have been different a year ago if Biden was in office and not Bunker Boy. The sad truth is I discovered during a recent conversation that I am not really sure any true outcomes would have been significantly different. I believe things would have still shut down, including certain travel bans, I believe we would still have anti vaxers and ultimately still push back on the legitimacy of the viral impact on any one individual. Where I do distinctly believe things would have differed revolve around timing and compassion. I believe there would have been more immediate concern from a compassionate person like President Biden as opposed to consistent conflicting perceptions of the virus displayed by Trump. The constant questioning of credibility to our nation’s top medical professional allowed for a gap in action, for some, too little too late.
The most current observation is most appalling to me. We have seen a spike in COVID cases in many states around the country, one could argue "Red States." The claims fall around the Delta Varient. The MAGAt's are sounding off that Biden is not taking any accountability in this situation. The mainstream media is simply portraying the story that anti-vaxers and non-precautionary measures from people are the cause, which all tie back to Q and Trump. This to me just proves that we have lost sight of what matters: each other. The paranoia from the right in most cases is a stand against conforming to what's recommended from authority. The left just wants to blame the right for allowing this to continue. We do have to remember, no matter how stupid and idiotic we think people are for choosing not to vaccinate or wear masks, it is their right legally. Morally, we can damn them all we want, but ultimately, we are just playing into the hands of losing faith in each other as human beings. Let's take a step back and realize there are people out there who are not outspoken that believe the opposite as you or me. They are protected under the same flag as those of us who make decisions we believe are right for us and our loved ones. One thing I have learned over the years, no one ever really wins a shouting match (er typing match) on social media because no one has ever changed their mind on their beliefs by arguing with someone of the opposite view. In fact, most of these encounters end in blocking or social media suspension, which ultimately continues to silo the country.