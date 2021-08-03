Boy Howdy are we in for a clusterfuck. The Texas Senate has passed Senate Bill 3 – 18 to 4 – which cut dozens of curriculum requirements. Things like women’s suffrage, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Native American history, and the KKK…. things critical to understand our nation’s history. It will not make these topics illegal if it passes in the House but it will do something far worse.
Texas is large ass state with whole lotta people. Publishers want Texas to approve of their texts because that's a whole lotta sales. Which typically means the other 49 states often get a Texas-aligned curriculum…. A curriculum whitewashed by Texas Republicans. George Orwell said it best "Who controls the past controls the future." Texas Republicans are the last people I want controlling the future or textbooks.