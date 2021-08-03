Aurora Colorado Police Department, Civil Rights Activists, Government Officials, and all who watched it, had their minds blown recently, upon viewing the video capturing the actions of officer “Whatever the **** His Name Is”. Here, I’ll refer to him as: “THAT MUTHAFUKKA” or “TMF”.
I’m at a loss at what else to say. I’m sitting here; staring at trees; wondering what to write, still shocked at the viewing of this heinous crime committed on camera for all the world to see.
I mean, Dang! I watched it three times – crying, wanting to understand; realizing, that “TMF” was clearly not even realizing or worse – perhaps, did realize that there was an actual human being in front of him, trying to defend himself, calling out for help, while the other Hija de la Gran Puta, in uniform; mind you, did nothing to arrest the actual perpetrator, or at least stop him in his tracks. G. Forman all over again.
What I’m referring to is the viewing of a Deranged Resident in Patrol (Fkn ‘D.R.I.P.’), on duty as a Law Enforcement Officer who; while attempting to arrest a young man:
• Abiding the commands,
• Posing zero threat,
• Unarmed,
• Pleading for help,
• For his life,
• Down on the ground
pistol whips the alleged perpetrator in the face 13 times while threatening to kill him with a gun to his face– while he’s punching the **** out of this young man; this human being, with the unbridled attempt to extinguish the life from his existence.
Tell me that’s not FUKD UP?
For those of you who think beyond the nine dots and see more dimensions than others do, to those who believe that there are never coincidences: Can you feel the synergy between this heinous officer’s actions and the insurrection that occurred on January 6th at America’s Capitol Building?
Can you feel the same hatred? The vitriol; the rage; the madness. To physically beat the life; the living life, out of those; whose mental state has these psychopathic monsters believing are at the root of their problems, is insane and sadly, merely one singular putrid root, in the poisonous vine that those that drink of that Sugar, Honey, Iced Tea thrive in.
Their madness knows no bounds, as we’ve seen time and again, yet, it doesn’t even scratch the surface of how truly fucked up these demonic minds are. Yes, I realize this is a world wide issue.
Without getting into The who, what, why, when, where, of the story, how many of you remember Elijah McCain?
He was that beautiful, young soul who played his violin for animals and nature, who had nothing but love in his heart yet was murdered by Aurora Law Enforcement Officers, while walking home from the store. Trayvon Martin, much?
He’d done nothing wrong. His only crime was not having the language skills to communicate to the officers, who killed him for no reason, that he was frightened of them and just wanted to go home. His mind was that of a child’s.
Having worked in the Police Department for a split second, I saw the best and the worst back then. Today’s L.E.O.’S are no different than those I encountered in the late 70s: some good, some bad, some ugly, except now, we just have the good and the heinous. I saw enough in my short stint, to go home and sob into my pillow, having my mother remind me that she didn’t pay for private schooling and private music lessons to have me be shot in the head, most likely by one of my own. She knew the score, pun intended.
When you want to do good in the world, the world shows you plenty to sift through. It’s up to us to decide who we want to be and with every experience, with every choice, will we shoot for the gold. Will we be our best? Will we turn South or West and allow our emotions to dictate our actions?
“Back to reality, whoops, there goes gravity”.
You will be relieved to know that the officer, “TMF”, has been arrested on felony charges. He will never wear the uniform again.
The other Stupid Ass, was merely charged with a misdemeanor. They should add to that: Plus five minutes alone with each family member and resident of Aurora.
Almost two years later, the murder of Elijah McCain is now being taken seriously, because of this particular new incident.
Right now, I would rate The United States of America a “2” on the scale of 1 to 5, with the “two” being those of us in or around the resistance who, don’t seem to realize or recall that “whatever you resist, persists” and continue hating those fucked-beyond-repair-pieces-of-trash, who truly deserve nothing, but that. I include myself in this ’cause, I hate these MFKRS and it’s a soul inquiring chore to sit on a MF Lotus blossom “with a heart filled with love”, and send them healing vibes, when you’re from New York, have witnessed the worst of humanity, still carry a switchblade the size of ¼ In one pocket and a baretta pico the other, waiting, just waiting, for one of these suckers to “wanna be starting something.”
Yeah, “one of these things is not like the other.”
I’m working at praying the piss-yellow hatred away. One is supposed to not concentrate on that. “We’re all mirrors of each other.” The asshole in you is my own reflection, etc. Na’ma’ste puzzled … Geez, this is hard!
Fkn religion will twist anyone’s… um .. toes into a bunch of knots. “An eye for an eye” is in there, too, which makes it truly challenging because I’ll gladly sign wherever the dotted line states that under a new law, felonious fuckers, pedophile priests, etc. should have their eyes plucked out and donated to someone blind who will put them to better use.
Unfortunately, we can’t have it both ways. We’re either going to pray for those “lost souls” and concentrate on Kumbaya-ing ourselves into a “5” rating following the words of the greats, like: Buddha, JC, Gandhi, Abraham, Martin, Robert and John, or stand in line to get our “punch-buggy” punches in. Each scenario puts out a different outcome. Let me clean my pico. I’ll get back to you on where I stand with that.
And, Hey! Where the FK is the silver lining in this mess?
It’s in the fact that love or no love, these Indecent MuthaFukkas are going down!
• The insurrectionist’s responsible for disrupting the ongoing transfer of power on January 6th?
• They’re going down!
• Insane Fkn Clown Posse Police Officers?
• They’re going down.
• Matty, Marjorie, GQP, Lindsay, Trump Troll Family, et al.
They are ALL going down.
Let’s rejoice to that shit!
Peace / Out
‘Be the river of righteousness that wears out the rock of rhetoric’. ~ JG © 2021
Catch you on the flip! ;D
JG )O(