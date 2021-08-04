Recommended reading by Carolina Valladares
Read the full AP story HERE.
Comments are closed.
@cev1972 @BadBradRSR @JanetGraceMusic @DarkLordSlush @cooltxchick @JoyceSmileBig @Corrrine @Stephenheid @LarryDaniels4u @doxie53 @kanekavi @IreneCReynolds1 @IgniteTheFire5 @Wtfagain5 @Snappy_G_Man Thank you so much and thanks for the fantastic feedback - much appreciated!
@CommuneArts 💯✊
@BadBradRSR Shucks - am blushing - there are also plenty of other great writers too who provide fantastic content - you like mine, you will love theirs...
If you would like to book me for an interview, discuss an acting project or personal appearances, please use this form to reach out…
I will personally respond…
Thanks!
https://t.co/UFXlVtFCJM