I recently saw a now taken down post of Rep. Madison Cawthorn sitting in what looked like a board room with Donald Trump, his “administration”, and aides. It was discussion over some event as light background noise as Cawthorn gave a view of everyone there. It seems as maybe there was some planning for a future event after all.
The Independent reported that Trump’s former campaign data chief, Matt Braynard, went on Steve Bannon’s podcast and told Bannon they are “going back to the Capitol.” He further discussed the planned rally as being in support of the “political prisoners” that were arrested for their roles during the Jan. 6th attack.
“We’re going back to the Capitol, right where it started. And it’s going to be huge,” Braynard said. “We’re going to push back on the phony narrative that there was an insurrection.” He also claimed that day was “largely peaceful” and that the rioters were “egged on in many cases by the Capitol Police.”
When asked for a statement by the Independent, US Capitol Police’s spokesperson said they were unable to provide permits or details on security plans. “We are aware of the proposed rally,” the spokesperson said. Earlier this week it was revealed that a total of four officers who were at the events on Jan. 6th have committed suicide.
This also comes after Trump just released a statement slamming Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for supporting a different candidate from the one he endorsed who ultimately won his primary. Trump ended his message, saying “Do you think he learned his lesson?”
This is all really unsettling news. Honestly, I’m not sure America is ready to withstand another assault to that degree and not completely crumble. As for our national security agencies, please take it seriously this time.Contact the Feature Writers