Just exactly when nobody asked, Florida man Rep. Matt Gaetz made his grand debut with his new podcast. For the first episode he spent over 15 minutes defending himself against the investigation into his potential sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old. He continued trying to poke holes in the allegations against him, and went on to create his own conspiracy theory while distancing himself as far away from the situation as possible.
Of course, Gaetz avoided major elements of the investigation that have been detailed in reports. The intro to the show, titled ‘Firebrand,’ is CNN’s Wolf Blitzer’s voice saying “embattled congressman Matt Gaetz” which greets all six of his listeners.
Gaetz also adds an on-camera aspect so you can also watch him talk just like he does on OAN, Newsmax, and Fox every day. This isn’t unusual for podcasters, and before the allegations against him were publicly revealed it was rumored that he would not be seeking re-election in order to join Newsmax.
“March 31, April Fool’s eve, I stood in the Fort Walton Beach airport as my chief of staff delivered the news: The New York Times would soon be reporting that I was being investigated for child sex trafficking,” Gaetz said. The report included his alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl paying for her travel and giving her money in exchange for sex, which was published the prior day on March 30th.
The congressmen told his audience that the report is “verifiably false, printed with malice.” Also hinting at the idea that the Justice Department was the source of the leak to the New York Times. “I wasn’t surprised. This wasn’t the first time I was learning of false allegations against me,” Gaetz continued.
He brought up how two individuals had tried to scheme Gaetz’s father, former Florida State Sen. Don Gaetz, a bizarre outline that claimed the FBI had documents showing Gaetz engaging in orgys with prostitutes. The men tried to extort $25 million from Gaetz to “make it go away” and receive a presidential pardon from President Biden and all investigation’s on Gaetz to be ceased. The authenticity of this story was confirmed by the men involved on CNN.
Matty lite emphasized that “by the grace of God” he has never had an account on the adult friendly site Seeking Arrangement, which reports claimed is how he met the women. “There’s nothing wrong with meeting people online, just not my thing. I’ve always been more of an IRL kind of guy,” Gaetz said.
One person who was notably absent from the entire episode is Joel Greenberg. The former Florida tax collector who made a plea deal and is cooperating with authorities for their ongoing investigation. The Daily Beast reported that receipts of May 2018 Venmo transactions between Gaetz and Greenberg, as well as between Greenberg and a young woman aged 18. The $900 transaction memo Gaetz wrote to Greenberg stated “hit up [nickname],” referring to the young woman. The next morning, in less than 10 minutes, Greenberg sent three Venmo transactions to three different women for “tuition,” “school,” and “school,” that totaled $900
The good part about having Firebrand up and running is that we know federal investigators are taking notes for when they have the indictments ready.