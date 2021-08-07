I remember the first moment I saw the TV show The Boys being advertised, I was excited. Pretty much anything that is a superhero story I am ready to dive straight in. No need for a trailer because I love practically all things superhero. The Boys on the other hand took me by surprise. I was completely disturbed the very first episode and found it necessary to watch the entire season in one day. I found the concept brilliant. People with power that we see as heroes because of their powers. These same people are also damaged and damaging to the world around them mostly because they have the power to do so.
Politically speaking we each have our heroes. Different people for different reasons. For a short time Michael Avenatti was a hero because he was defending Stormy Daniels who was standing up against Trump. He also stood up to Trump and that viper of a lawyer he had, Michael Cohen. It was refreshing to see someone who had the balls to come at Trump.
Then things changed. Avenatti got into some legal trouble and part of it had to do with ripping off the very person, Stormy Daniels, that gave him a platform to speak on tv and add more clients from his tv fame.
Michael Cohen on the other hand became quite the hero to some when he turned on Trump. I cheered when he said in that hearing all the different things he saw Trump do as well as the evidence he brought with him to prove his case. Is Cohen a traditional hero to me? No. I remember he was the guy who was collecting money in an account that we assumed was to buy access to Trump. I still cheer when he delivers additional blows to Trump and the legal cases against him.
Our fairytale concept of heroes is peculiar. We love the fairytale hero that makes all the right decisions and does the kind thing every single time. One thing I like to think of is that every single human that someone calls a hero there is at least one person who sees them as a villain. There have been crime shows that start off with saying people talking about the murdered victim “I have no idea who would have killed him/her because everybody loved them.” No one is loved by everyone.
Recently I saw the call for Merrick Garland to be fired. He was supposed to be our Knight in shining armor to come and dish out consequences against a president and his administration that seemed to be doing illegal things from a position of power. We cheered when Biden said he would not step in because that is not the role of the president. His job was to step back and let the Justice Department play its role. We took that as a sign of someone who would be competent enough to handle the job but also who would not be swayed by the White House. We went through an administration which used the power of the presidency to try and control the Justice Department to do his will.
Merrick Garland has made some calls I did not like. I am mostly scratching my head at why domestic terrorists have not been called out as domestic terrorists and are still walking around free. Not to mention some of them work in our government. How do domestic terrorists get to write laws? Yet I am not prepared to count him out as a hero. He has done somethings that I stand and applaud. At this point I am still watching in hopes that justice will prevail and those that have broken the law no matter who they are will all face consequences.
It does bring me to a question on who we consider heroes. The show The Boys made me see things a different way. There are people that have power and we need their power to do certain things but just because you have power it does not make you a hero. Hero is defined as a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. Does not mention the fact that heroes are humans who have flaws. I am a guilty party here because we should never make politicians heroes because they are human and they are flawed. Yet we need heroes. I miss you John Lewis. I miss you Elijah Cummings. I miss you RBG. These heroes died heroes. I admit my conflict in this conundrum.