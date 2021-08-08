Comments are closed.
@doxie53 @SteveSc76174255 @MaddyNoNumbers @JanetGraceMusic @DarkLordSlush @cooltxchick @JoyceSmileBig @Corrrine @Stephenheid @LarryDaniels4u @kanekavi @IreneCReynolds1 @cev1972 @IgniteTheFire5 @Wtfagain5 @Snappy_G_Man @electroboyusa He’s an unfunny clown 🤡!
Singer/Songwriter, Author, Teacher & Breast Cancer Survivor, Chrissy Lomax is the Special Guest On The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Sunday August 15, 2021 | "Bad" Brad Berkwitt
@SWinstonWolkoff https://t.co/bwxbu6HSHo
@doxie53 @SteveSc76174255 @MaddyNoNumbers @JanetGraceMusic @DarkLordSlush @cooltxchick @JoyceSmileBig @Corrrine @Stephenheid @LarryDaniels4u @kanekavi @IreneCReynolds1 @cev1972 @IgniteTheFire5 @Wtfagain5 @Snappy_G_Man @electroboyusa He’s now a victim Bill!! Schmuck is now 86’ed!
@SteveSc76174255 @MaddyNoNumbers @JanetGraceMusic @DarkLordSlush @cooltxchick @JoyceSmileBig @Corrrine @Stephenheid @LarryDaniels4u @doxie53 @kanekavi @IreneCReynolds1 @cev1972 @IgniteTheFire5 @Wtfagain5 @Snappy_G_Man @electroboyusa Yes, my reply was to you... Read it and figure out why you pissed off with that rude move...
@doxie53 @SteveSc76174255 @MaddyNoNumbers @JanetGraceMusic @DarkLordSlush @cooltxchick @JoyceSmileBig @Corrrine @Stephenheid @LarryDaniels4u @kanekavi @IreneCReynolds1 @cev1972 @IgniteTheFire5 @Wtfagain5 @Snappy_G_Man @electroboyusa I know Bill, but I want him and others to see I will not tolerate that rude BS!