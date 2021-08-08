I am one that is fascinated with how history will actually see things as opposed to how we say history will see things. I have said out loud with a clear voice that if anyone like Hitler would ever appear again in history he would be cut off at the knees immediately. Problem is that circumstances become distorted throughout history. It becomes less about what people were feeling, but more about this is what happened and this was the ending outcome. In hindsight we always see things differently because our perspective is different. We decide in the moment what is the right way but later after putting all the parts in the correct spot we have a different view of a better put together puzzle. Time is what connects puzzle pieces. Just let enough time go by and I guarantee you there will be something you see differently than you see it today. Knowledge has a way of doing that.
Richard Branson reached outer space July 11, 2021. Jeff Bezos went July 20, 2021. They are both magnificent achievements. No matter who you are you must admit that is something we dream about, read about, write about, and watch on tv. It is one thing to see the beautiful view of the earth on tv but it is another thing to see it below you. There are people that would sell everything they owned to have the adventure of going on such a trip.
I have been watching different people conversate about the subject and overwhelmingly people are not happy with them for going out of space. They feel the money could be used to help needy families or help America in some way shape or form. They also feel that the amount of pollution they are putting in the air for a short ride just to look at the earth and come back when you can see photos from a satellite is wasteful and damaging to an already hurting global warming effect. They feel these two are being irresponsible and instead of thinking about the planet they live on they are more concerned with a childhood dream that could ultimately kill the planet.
My view is different. In my mind history will one day thank the two of them for coming up with the initial machines that sent us into outer space. As I know the machines they invented are the eight track versions of spaceships compared to what the future will have; but nonetheless these are commercial spaceships. I can not see history saying they are the reason we have to leave earth in the first place. I imagine whatever disaster happens then will be the disaster they blame, not the collective abuse we put on the planet. If you think about it, those of us that have the means own a car, in door plumbing, and an unimaginable amount of things that add to the destruction of earth. It may not all be to fulfill a dream, but sometimes it is, but it is still extra added stress we put on the planet.
I make no excuses for either of them. I do think about how I would feel if it were me. If I had the chance to go out of space because I am a billionaire would I go? Hell yeah. No question. It is the same as some millionaires buying old cars to drive just because they dreamed of it. The emissions are not good for the earth but because they have money they don’t care they drive it to show off they were able to have their dream come true. I would probably make a pledge to spend whatever I spent for the trip back into the earth to counteract my actions but I would go to fulfill my dream.
I find this an interesting topic because people’s views are very different on why or why not. For me there is no stopping them from doing it. Every complaint is wind in the air to them. No matter what opinion you have it will not change their drive nor will it stop future flights. The future has arrived. Is it bad timing? Maybe if it had happened years ago we’d be okay with it. The world changed just a little bit. The future is ever so much closer. I get the argument over global warming and I believe if you go you should also pay the cost to protect the world. I am also excited it happened.Contact the Feature Writers