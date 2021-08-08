The Georgia Latino International Film Festival (GALIFF), the premiere Latino film festival in the tristate area (Georgia, Florida and Tennessee), is back for its tenth season, tackling the wave of change that has overwhelmed the film and entertainment business in recent years, and creating more opportunity and a platform for the Latino storyteller. This year, GALIFF will have even more conversations on content development, but will also address the need for more Latino writers, casting agents, directors and production crew. They will address representation and why it matters that Hollywood diversify, especially when it comes to who is writing our stories and who is telling them.
Bringing GALFA and GALIFF into this diversity and inclusion conversation is in our DNA, given that since our very beginnings we have addressed the central issue that the Latino community is not seen on screen as much as it should be, despite our community consistently over-indexing on blockbuster movie ticket sales. GALIFF continues to be a trailblazing movement that is getting Hollywood to notice by producing culturally relevant and entertaining experiences, building audiences for Latino cinema, which supports the indie film community with professional development and fosters relationships for next generation Latino storytellers to meet industry leaders and change agents.
Presented by Univision and Motion Picture Association, the 2021 Georgia Latino Film Festival will attract notable celebrities, films, and creative talent and prospects for more inclusion in mainstream film and television, which up to a few years back were not enough. They have made it their goal to create a path to get Latino films seen now.
Georgia Latino International Film Festival’s mission is as relevant now as it was the day of our inception 10 years ago which is to educate motivate and empower Latino Story tellers, and to be a strong voice for Latinos everywhere who want to grow in the industry, while showcasing art, developing visibility through the work of our young directors using their strength in storytelling to combat intolerance and prejudice.
Save the Date
What: Georgia Latino International Film Festival
When Thursday, September 30 – October 3
Tickets Available as of July 31, 2021 at https://galff.now.site/home
Where: Atlanta, Norcross, Johns Creek…In the “Peach State” of Georgia
Thanks to bold industry visionaries like Univision and MPA, the industry is changing through creative leadership where diversity is rewriting and enjoying the Latino American experience through film. Beyond an excellently curated film program for its 2021 edition, GALIFF is bringing back the Georgia Latino International Film Fiesta, brining international musicians, emerging talents in other disciplines Art, and Entertainment, where creative individuals outside of cinema can showcase their talent to the Latino audiences.
For over a decade, GALIFF has become the showcase of film from the region on the Southeast. Through this new variety in our programming promises enhance the festival network in Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.
Forming new alliances and maintaining existing ones, GALIFF is evolving to accommodate even more live and virtual experiences as part of its purpose. Those who were avid attendees in the past can be certain the selected movies are up to the standards GALIFF has always been known for but, ready to partake in the festival’s new ventures. For those experiencing Georgia Latino International Film Festival for the first time, get ready because it is going to be an awesome time you will never forget.
About The Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Film Festival. The Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Film Festival is to conduct an Georgia Latino Film Festival celebrated in the state of Georgia, that features Latino directed, produced and acted films among other national and international entries. Through this Film festival we will showcase Latino talent in Georgia and educate and empower the next generation of Latino storytellers.
The mission of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance is to build awareness of independent films and film as an art form; provide educational opportunities for students and Georgia Latino filmmakers and create opportunities for the Georgia communities to experience high-quality Latino films.