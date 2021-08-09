Comments are closed.
If nobody sees you, I do… If nobody hears you, I do…
If nobody cares, I do… We’re all part of humanity…
Collectively we can make the changes needed to move humanity forward…
If you’re scared & need a voice, I’ll be it…
Tag me in any tweets about humanity & I’ll RT….
I’m about to hit 34k in followers… I mention it not to brag, but to tell anyone following me who moves humanity forward, I stand with you! If you have tweets that need to be amplified in the resistance, tag me!
If you’re ever bullied, I’m a DM away to protect you!
Humanity needs every decent person it can get to be vaccinated, but not just that, to show kindness to others!
I have been on Planet Earth for 53 years and I have never in my travels around the world in the US Navy during War and Peace, seen us at a breaking point like this!
@BadBradRSR 💞