BELLATOR MMA has confirmed the full fight card for BELLATOR MMA 264: Mousasi vs Salter card at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The event contributes to an action-packed month of fights on SHOWTIME and is set to begin live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
In the main event of the evening, BELLATOR middleweight king Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2) puts his world title on the line against jiu-jitsu ace No. 1 ranked middleweight John Salter (18-4). Complimenting this amazing main event is a clash between two of the hardest hitting welterweights on the planet, as former champion Andrey Koreshkov (23-4) takes on the No. 10 ranked welterweight Sabah Homasi (15-9) in the co-main event and No. 3 ranked bantamweight Magomed Magomedov (18-1) squares off with No. 4 ranked Raufeon Stots (16-1) in a bout holding major title implications.
Rounding out the main card is a battle between undefeated heavyweights No. 7 ranked Davion Franklin (3-0) and Everett Cummings (16-0), along with a middleweight bout between KO-machine Ty Gwerder (5-2) and the BELLATOR-debuting AKA-product Khadzhi Bestaev (10-4).
The preliminary card consists of seven fights and is stacked throughout, featuring the highly anticipated debut of former Invicta Featherweight Champion Pam Sorenson (8-3) taking on Roberta Samad (5-1) and a bantamweight battle between the brash American Top Team-fighter Danny Sabatello (11-1) taking on the Boston-born veteran Johnny Campbell (21-13, 1 NC).
All BELLATOR MMA 264: Mousasi vs. Salter prelims will stream live at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV.
As part of the launch of BELLATOR MMA on SHOWTIME, the network is offering viewers who are new to the SHOWTIME streaming service a 30-day free trial, followed by a discounted monthly subscription fee of $4.99/month for the next six months. Viewers can sign up at SHO.com/BellatorMMA. Subscribers will be delivered two premier BELLATOR MMA events per month throughout 2021 and beyond, with all events scheduled to air live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT anywhere the SHOWTIME service is available.
Full bout listings are below:
BELLATOR MMA 264: Mousasi vs. Salter Main Card:
Friday, August 13 – live on SHOWTIME
9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
Middleweight Title Bout: c-Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2) vs. #1-John Salter (18-4)
Welterweight Bout: Andrey Koreshkov (23-4) vs. #10-Sabah Homasi (15-9)
Bantamweight Bout: #3-Magomed Magomedov (18-1) vs. #4-Raufeon Stots (16-1)
Heavyweight Bout: #7-Davion Franklin (3-0) vs. Everett Cummings (16-0, 1 NC)
Middleweight Bout: Ty Gwerder (5-2) vs. Khadzhi Bestaev (10-4)
Preliminary Card:
BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV
6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT
Women’s Featherweight Bout: Pam Sorenson (8-3) vs. Roberta Samad (5-1)
Bantamweight Bout: Danny Sabatello (11-1) vs. Johnny Campbell (21-13, 1 NC)
Lightweight Bout: Justin Montalvo (2-0) vs. Kendly St Louis (3-4)
Featherweight Bout: Nekruz Mirkhojaev (5-3) vs. James Adcock (7-4)
142-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Jeffrey Glossner (2-2) vs. Sebastian Ruiz (2-3)
195-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Orlando Mendoza (pro debut) vs. Jon McNeil (pro debut)
*Card subject to change.