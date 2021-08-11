By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
– the week past
UK – biggest and most notable
And so, the big next Matchroom Square Garden bill, over last weekend, gave us Kid Galahad stopping a very game James “Jazza” Dickens in their rematch. They had previously fought 8 years ago for the British title but this time it was for the IBF world featherweight title. The records shall show that on Saturday the 7th of August, at his second attempt, Galahad got the title which he was unable to wrest from the grasp of Josh Warrington in his first world title fight. The stoppage came in the 11th round after a highly dominant performance; Dickens had all the evidence of that dominance streaming down his face from a cut, he sustained in the first round. It also looked like he sustained more injuries including a broken nose and with his Golden Contract with guaranteed MGM wages and fights assured, he may ponder his next step very soon. Next for Galahad shall be a defence of his title and then he wants to unify – and face Warrington again!
Under the radar
On the same bill, Alen “The Savage” Babic, the heavyweight from Croatia, never took a step back as he sought and destroyed Mark Bennett. Bennet’s corner withdrew their man after the 5th round, and it could have been ended sooner had Bennett not had the heart of an absolute lion. He took shots, he threw shots, but Babic took them and came back with even more shots. It was relentless, it was exciting and if you get a chance to watch it, it was thrilling! Babic clearly needs a bigger and better opponent now to truly test him.
International – most intriguing
Last Tuesday the 3rd of August, Michael Hunter and Mike Wilson faced off in a WBA eliminator fight at heavyweight. We were quite wary of Hunter, and he had been promoted at one time by Matchroom and thought he looked decent but nothing special. In his 4th round knockout of Wilson in New York, he proved he was quite simply dynamite. With the WBA such a mess with a “super” champion Anthony Joshua, a “regular” champion in Trevor Bryan, an interim holder in Daniel Dubois, a “champion in recess” Mahmoud Charr, and a further “gold” champ in Robert Helenius, does Hunter have a choice to fulfil his destiny and fight for a world title? No matter what comes next, Hunter is now in the mix, and someone shall have to deal with him – perhaps Dillian Whyte?
Fast forward – the week to come
UK – biggest and most notable
This coming Saturday the 14th of August, back once more in the Matchroom Gardens, the headline has former Olympic bronze medallist, Joshua Buatsi taking on another of the Golden Contract winners, Ricards Bolotniks for the WBA international light heavyweight title. It’s a fantastic contest which has the boxer who was the surprise of the whole Golden Contract tournament, Bolotniks getting his just rewards for being the unexpected package in that highly competitive light heavyweight contest. Buatsi is a bit of a golden boy for British boxing. We are awaiting his greatness to manifest itself in the form of an assault on a world title. He is the defending champion having won the belt on his 7th professional contest when he knocked out Anrdejs Pokumeiko in the 1st round.
This is his 6th defense of a belt that sees him number 2 in the WBA rankings. Bolotniks is number 3. With Robin Krasniqi the interim champ and Dmitry Bivol and possible Canelo next opponent the super champ; the road to glory would appear to offer Krasniqi for the winner? Bolotniks is also highly ranked elsewhere being number 5 with the WBO, whilst Buatsi sits at 7 with Joe Smith Jr holding the title. The others world belts are with Beterbiev. Which route? Well, Bolotniks for the British fighter needs dealt with first and he is no slouch. The Latvian is the WBO European title holder which came in the semi-final of the Golden Contract tournament when he beat another Brit – Hosea Burton. This looks like a tasty and feisty fight. If Buatsi deals with Bolotniks as easily as some are suggesting he could be on the world honours podium by the end of this year, or the beginning of the next one. If he doesn’t beat Bolotniks…
Under the radar
On the same bill on Saturday the 14th of August, we were hoping to see one of our female world champions, middleweight, Savannah Marshall defend her WBO female title but there isn’t no opponent ready for her! And so, we have Scotland’s bantamweight Ukashir Farooq, a highly exciting prospect, taking on Luis Gerrardo Castillo in defence of his WBC international silver belt. Farooq managed to capture the Pakistani/Scots community with his hearty and well skilled assault on both the Scottish and the British titles on his way to these fights. Unfortunately, he came unstuck with his loss to Lee MacGregor, another Scot, for the Commonwealth and British bantamweight crowns, who has gone on to European glory, but many, myself included, believe Farooq is the better boxer. This shall show us if I am talking nonsense or not! BUT… Castillo is Mexican. We have been having a bit of bother with Mexicans in the UK of late…
International – most intriguing
On the same evening, on Saturday the 14th of August but this time in California there is the bantamweight contest between John Riel Casimero and Guillermo Rigondeaux for the WBO title. Gary Russell is in against Emmanuel Rodriguez for the WBA interim belt at the same venue. Given that the Olympics have just finished and Rigondeaux is a double Olympic gold medallist and a man whose heritage suggests boxing purity – he is a Cuban after all – we should be out there celebrating him with fanfares. He was the technical wizard. He was a worthy Cuban recipient of all the finesse and skills that Cuban amateurs have in abundance. And then Vasyl Lomachenko retired him on his stool in the 6th round in 2017 in a master class. Since then Rigondeaux has managed three wins including taking the world title he defends against Casimero. We know Casimero is good because he is the only boxer to genuinely beat a former world champion of ours, Charlie Edwards. We saw him in action and were mighty impressed. Is it redemption for the Cuban master? We await with bated breath…
International headline in the UK
The same night, once more on Saturday the 14th of August in Oklahoma the Maloneys are back! Super flyweight Andrew takes on Joshua Franco for the WBA crown and bantamweight Jason faces Joshua Greer Jr for the WBC silver title. From the safety of the distance of looking from the UK these two seem like highly entertaining mouths – do they have enough in their fists to show us they deserve to be where they are? I have to be honest and say we are all really looking forward to finding out!
Future history – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Friday 20th August
A very light week ahead with just one card – in Manchester – and the pick of that being the return of super featherweight Alex Dilmaghani.
Under the radar
Literally, so far under to be posted missing!
International – most intriguing
Saturday 21st August
Hamburg
