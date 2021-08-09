On Thursday night, September 2nd, Worldwide Title Shot will make it’s promotional debut dubbed “Thursday Night Title Fights” series at the Marriott Philadelphia West Hotel.
The night will be headlined by a six-round ABF Atlantic Super Middleweight Title bout featuring DeWayne Williams taking on Justin Bell.
Williams, 27 years-old of Philadelphia, has a record of 3-3 with three knockouts. The two-year professional is coming off a 2nd round stoppage over Stephon Morris (4-1) on April 24th in Philadelphia.
Bell of Greenville, NC has a record of 5-0 with four knockouts. The 25 year-old is a four-year professional is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Tyshawn Foster on May 22nd in Greenville, South Carolina.
In a six-round lightweight co-feature, Kevin Asmat (6-2, 5 KOs) of North Bergen, NJ will fight Danny Murray (5-4) of Lanoka Harbor, NJ.
Seeing action in four-round bouts will be super middleweight Jason Bell (4-1, 1 KO) of Greenville, South Carolina; super featherweight Feifilimai Faiva (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of New York, NY; and pro debuting Jared Wells of Fluvanna, Virginia.
Opponents and More Bouts will be announced shortly.
The Marriott Philadelphia West is located at 111 Crawford Ave, West Conshohocken, PA 19428