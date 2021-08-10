Somethings in life you can not run from. No matter where you go there you are. When it comes to politics you can close your eyes but it won’t change what is happening in America. Covid took the world by storm. Maybe some could pretend to ignore it but it can not be ignored.
One talking point that Republicans pushed in order to get America back to work was “staying at home is ruining the mental health of America and people will begin to commit suicide because of feeling trapped at home.” Yes, it was very true people were committing suicide because of being stuck in the house but it was also true we were losing thousands of people to the a virus and the only way to stop the virus was to keep people socially distanced from each other.
In the past there was not a visible mental component to politics. For those of us on the outside looking in it was about issues that concerned us and our way of living. For those on the inside, the politicians, or the people who put them in place it is all about the mental game. You have to use what you can to touch the people emotionally. I would even argue that those who have logical numbers based campaigns will still have to find ways to emotionally pull in their audience.
Today however we are in a different mental political battle. We are still fighting with deaths from covid19. Parents are dealing with kids dealing with the effects of Covid as it concerns returning to school. Evictions due to Covid is also a disparaging place. To add to a list of hard to deal with subjects our previous president used his adoring fans and supporters to attack the Capitol in hopes to steal an election that he lost.
I feel the weight of the mental pull on our country. My heart aches for so many people that are in turmoil and can not see their way out. Where do you go to escape when the subject matter affects your life. If you feel like me and you think that you are watching Nazis agendas taking place right in front of your eyes; what is your course of action? Especially when the very people that took an oath to protect you against all enemies domestic and foreign are some of the ones protecting people who attacked the country and they are the ones adopting the Nazis agendas. How does that make me a Black woman feel safe in America? I look and see that the Capitol police who protected the Capitol are being mocked and demonized for standing up to domestic terrorists. I am not surprised to hear about suicide amongst the Capitol police when they have very little support from people they protected. You’d think that they would all fall in to support them after you hear about the suicides seeing how that was their talking point to put a stop to lockdowns, but alas it was no more than a talking point to support their leader by throwing a mental pandemic in to counteract a viral pandemic. They were not concerned about suicides but helping manufacture a message to help Trump.
If I could caution all who lay eyes on this article is to be aware of what those around you are going through. As human beings we are taught to say everything is fine. Generally no one investigates deeper after someone says they are okay. They feel it is not their job to poke into someone’s psyche. If they want to share then they will share. Truth is we all go through things. Some of us are better equipped to deal with challenges on our own. Some you do not find out about till it is too late. America is at a mental breaking point. Not all will show signs of breakage and not all will break. For those that are like me I feel the cracks and I mend them as I can within myself but until I can see that there will be protection from Nazis agendas I do not feel safe or protected from my own government.Contact the Feature Writers