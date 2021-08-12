I imagine everyone is going to be writing about Governor Cuomo. He became a big story when Covid19 hit and was seen as a folk hero. He was the guy we looked to for telling us the truth about what was happening with Covid when we were being lied to by the White House. He was an advocate for us who needed someone to speak up and save lives. He did not mind going toe to toe with Trump who was bullying others.
Cuomo was being interviewed on a political show and they asked him how he felt about all the people seeing him as a hero. His response stuck with me. He said I have been in this business a very long time and one minute they love you and then they get mad at you. To this day the comment seemed out of place for me. Maybe he said it to seem modest but to me there was a red flag. Now I cannot help but to wonder if he knew what was coming up and preparing us for it. I have had arguments with people who said Cuomo is a bully just like Trump and that is why it is easy for him to attack Trump. I had stars and hearts in my eyes with the way Cuomo handled himself against Trump and I was not trying to hear what was being said. How could you possibly compare these two human beings?
Then the sexual harassment claims began to surface. The scuttlebutt was that it was Trump setting Cuomo up because he wanted to get one of his people in as Governor to pardon him for the crimes that he was inevitably going to have to face. I wanted to believe that when it was just one person coming forward but when we had two, three and more, I could not put that blame on Trump. I was highly disappointed in the man I grew to love because he left the door open for people to come at him. How in the world does a man of power have closed door meetings with women? Sexual harassment training teaches you not to do that. If you believe the accusations or not you must agree that this is a grave of his own digging.
I keep thinking of all the people I saw saying “Cuomo you better not resign.” I wonder why they say so. Are they thinking about the victims at all? Maybe they are just thinking about how he was an adversary to Trump and this looks like Trump won? Do they feel like he is above measly sexual assault charges? Do they feel like what he does in NY means more to them than what these ladies are feeling? I then want to know where they stood on the Kavanaugh discussions. It amazes me the people we defend because they are on our side in some way. Could be politics, race or religion.
We protect the person. Should that be the case? No, it should not but it will always be the case. We as humans don’t want to believe that someone we found as a hero, an advocate, or an ally could possibly do something illegal or disgraceful.
This story is in no way over. Although he may have resigned after being forced to, there are now criminal charges that will come his way. My heart goes to the women. It is hard enough to feel you have been sexually harassed but then you add the hate of people who feel you took away someone they loved. I really hope people remember these women are not our enemies. They could be your mother, sister, aunty, or daughter. They in no way asked to be targets.
Next couple of months will be interesting. Can you still love someone who has been accused of sexual harassment? Can you defend a person who is accused? Is it okay to say he did great things for NY or do you have to pretend he never existed?
I will be watching it all.Contact the Feature Writers